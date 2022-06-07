ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Firefighters Seriously Injured Battling Prince George's Fire

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
PGFD Photo Credit: PGFD

Three firefighters were recovering after sustaining serious injuries while containing a residential fire in Temple Hills, authorities say.

Firefighters were dispatched to a residence after a fire was reported on the first floor of a two story townhouse on the 3800 block of 28th Avenue around 7:35 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Four adults and two children were displaced in the fire. Three firefighters working to extinguish the flames were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The firefighters were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital to recover.

EPHRATA, PA
