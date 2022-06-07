ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By TODD RICHMOND
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaqWA_0g3PEVGl00
Wisconsin Shooting Judge This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K. Uhde, who is suspected in the shooting death of retired Juneau, Wis., County Judge John Roemer. (Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP) (Uncredited)

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde's death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer's office and the law enforcement source said.

It's unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Texas prison system officials will resume inmate transportation Monday with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people, officials said. In a statement, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said inmate transportation would resume with three corrections...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
New Lisbon, WI
City
Madison, WI
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members were...
WSOC Charlotte

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's attorney general has asked the state's highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates following a federal judge's rejection of their challenge to the state's lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Pennsylvania teen sentenced for stabbing grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa — A Pennsylvania teen has been sentenced for stabbing his grandfather’s home nurse with a sword in April 2020. WTAJ says Michael Watson, 17, was sentenced Thursday to 18 to 36 years in prison for attempted murder plus seven years of probation. Watson was charged as an adult after an expert witness said that he was a threat to public safety.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Palin has early lead in Alaska U.S. House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results in Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WSOC Charlotte

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada — (AP) — Jim Marchant has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and trying to make the case that electronic voting equipment should be tossed out in favor of ballots cast and counted by hand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Organ Donation#Violent Crime#Juneau County Circuit#The Associated Press#U S Senate
96.1 The Eagle

Two New York State Men Facing Felonies For Illegal Marijuana Sales

New York State Police arrested two men for illegal marijuana sales to an underage girl. State Police began an investigation after a 15-year-old girl got sick from a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen bought at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop, located at 2381 Rte 9W, Ravena, NY 12143. The incident happened in February 2022. NYSP determined that a 33-year-old man, Dawood Almawri, who was working as a clerk at the store, sold the joint to the girls.
RAVENA, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Prominent Democratic operative Joe Grandmaison dies at 79

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — (AP) — J. Joseph “Joe” Grandmaison, a larger-than-life Democratic operative who ran numerous campaigns and served as an appointee under three presidents, has died. He was 79. Grandmaison died from the effects of Parkinson’s disease Saturday at Wentworth Senior Living, his brother said....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WSOC Charlotte

Phoenix hits record as scorching heat grips the Southwest

Record high temperatures hit or were poised to land Saturday in California and Arizona as dangerous heat swept over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Meanwhile...
Action News Jax

FBI warns businesses in Florida, Georgia, 6 other states of scheme using stolen credit card numbers

The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone. A news release from the agency’s Charlotte Division on Monday says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy