ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Perfect Tux Opens First Store in Valencia

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerfect Tux, the leading online provider for fashionable and unique men’s formalwear, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store. The store is located on Cinema Drive in Valencia. The online retailer was founded in 2016 by Steven Burton,...

scvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHOville.com

Sunset Strip roller rink now open

Summer is already on a roll in WeHo. The Sunset Business Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday for “The Rink on Summer at Sunset,” a sprawling roller-skating rink open all summer long, featuring special events such as DJ sets and top-tier brand takeovers. Located next to Carney’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

539 Grand Avenue is For Sale

For the first time in over 22 years, 539 Grand Avenue in South Pasadena is once again for sale. Built in 1949, this home has been thoughtfully upgraded and is now ready for a new owner to take stewardship for the decades to come. There is an Open House showing on both Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Valencia, CA
Local
California Business
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
Pizza Marketplace

Bagel+Slice opens in Los Angeles suburb

Bagel+Slice has opened a location in Highland Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. The location is owned by food scientist, chef and entrepreneur Brad Kent. It's the second location, according to a press release. The pizza and bagel brand is known for its sustainability, such as sourcing regenerative organic-farmed ingredients...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Free drive-thru grocery distribution in Lake LA June 15

LAKE LOS ANGELES — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County next week at Stephen Sorensen Park, at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in the park’s parking lot.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena News

City of South Pasadena | Summer 2022 Movies in the Park

The South Pasadena Community Services Department will host three dates of Movies in the Park this summer. Admission is free, and patrons are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy a night of entertainment in the park. Don’t forget the picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs!. Movies in...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tux#Cinema Drive#Fed#Valencia Christian Center
scvnews.com

June 11: Santa Clarita Ballet Company Presents ‘Cinderella’

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company is returning to the stage at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday, June 11 with live performances of the classic fairytale “Cinderella.”. The Santa Clarita Ballet Company sets the beloved fairy tale to dance as Cinderella’s slipper...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KABC

Bob Saget’s L.A. Home Up For Sale

(Los Angeles, CA) — Bob Saget’s Los Angeles area home is up for sale. The New York Post reports the over 66-hundred square foot mansion is going for almost eight-million dollars. Saget’s nephew, Adam, is the real estate agent representing the listing and said his uncle was “very into tech,” and had a number of smart controls around the home. The late comedian’s property is located in Crestwood Hills and includes six bedrooms and six-and-half bathrooms. Saget died unexpectedly last January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Lief Labs Announces Partnership With College of the Canyons

Lief Labs proudly announced that the company has launched its Lief University Mechanical Foundations training program in partnership with College of the Canyons. COC welcomed Lief’s employee students to the first day of classes at a special event hosted at the company’s Valencia headquarters on June 6th. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Los Angeles

Every Jun. 19th, we celebrate Juneteenth to honor the emancipation of enslaved African American people in the United States. It’s important that we not only celebrate Black culture on this day, but also take time to reflect on the contributions of Black history and our country’s past and continue to work together to truly ensure equality for all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Why The Grove Mall Cannot Be Scaled up to “Fix LA”

This phenomenally successful venture is adjacent to the Historic Farmers Market, in LA’s Fairfax neighborhood. After a long list of zoning exceptions and numerous re-designs, the shopping mall received its final approvals in 1998. It opened for business in 2002. Twenty years later, The Grove is under the microscope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Cypress Park Ice Cream Trucks, Fruteros, and Taqueros Are Protesting the Sudden Eviction of Over 150 Vendors At Their Commissary

“¡Vendedores unidos, nunca serán vencidos!” “Vendors united will never be defeated!”. It was close to 11:40 AM when a crowd of supporters and vendors chanted as a caravan of over a dozen ice cream trucks, followed by fruit vendors, and taqueros rolled into City Hall with their nostalgic ice cream tunes echoing out of each truck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Meet LA’s Atheist Street Pirates who take down religious signs

Local atheist volunteers started taking down illegally posted religious signs in public places less than a year ago. Now their plunders and crowdsourced maps are gaining traction. Republicans are attempting to retake control of the House of Representatives, and November will bring several closely-watched races for LA and OC seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

The Best LGBTQ Bars for Drinking and Dancing in Long Beach

If you need a break from WeHo and Palm Springs is too far, not to worry, because just 25 miles south of LA lies the port city of Long Beach, a long-standing bastion of LGBTQ culture. Since the 1950s, gay bars like The Patch and Oceania (which reopened in 1972 as the now-closed Club Ripples) offered safety and community during a time when anti-LGBTQ police raids were still common. There’s also long-running and former lesbian bar Que Sera, where Melissa Etheridge took the stage in the 1980s. Today, the city has blossomed into a destination that celebrates all members of the community. The current mayor, Robert Garcia, is an out and proud gay man and also the first Latino to hold office in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy