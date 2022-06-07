ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By TODD RICHMOND
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kjyl5_0g3PEBrT00
Wisconsin Shooting Judge This March 17, 2020, photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K. Uhde, who is suspected in the shooting death of retired Juneau, Wis., County Judge John Roemer. (Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP) (Uncredited)

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde's death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer's office and the law enforcement source said.

It's unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wiscconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Texas prison system officials will resume inmate transportation Monday with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people, officials said. In a statement, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said inmate transportation would resume with three corrections...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man. Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
New Lisbon, WI
City
Madison, WI
New Lisbon, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leads in early results from Saturday's special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat, as voters whittled down the list of 48 candidates running for the position that was held for 49 years by the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The special primary for Alaska's only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday he was escalating federal assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the U.S. Forest Service, a standard practice that's intended to clear out combustible underbrush. However, the burns spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) since early April, according to federal officials.
SANTA FE, NM
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Prominent Democratic operative Joe Grandmaison dies at 79

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — (AP) — J. Joseph “Joe” Grandmaison, a larger-than-life Democratic operative who ran numerous campaigns and served as an appointee under three presidents, has died. He was 79. Grandmaison died from the effects of Parkinson’s disease Saturday at Wentworth Senior Living, his brother said....
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Nomadic religious group’ left Holly Clouse at church as infant, Texas authorities say

HOUSTON — Texas authorities on Thursday shed a little more light on how an infant whose parents were murdered in 1980 made it safely into the arms of an adoptive family. Holly Marie Clouse vanished sometime before Jan. 12, 1981, when the decomposing bodies of her parents, Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, and Tina Gail Linn, 17, were found in a wooded area near Houston. Dean Clouse, who was still bound and gagged, had been beaten to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Organ Donation#Violent Crime#Juneau County Circuit#The Associated Press#U S Senate
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) of St. Mary’s, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
107K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy