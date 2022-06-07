Summit County Colorado Mountain College staff members receive collegewide awards

Colin Matthew Malysiak, formerly of Dillon, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2022, at his home in Denver. Colin was born and raised in the Chicago area. After graduating from college and working for a few years in Chicago, Colin fulfilled his dream of living in the Colorado Rockies. Although afraid of heights as a child, he became an avid skier and hiked many trails in Summit County with his beloved dogs, Phoebe, Moxie, and Seamus. In 2020, a health concern required him to leave Dillon and move to Denver. Colin embraced urban life and enjoyed exploring Denver’s beautiful parks. Colin loved music and attending concerts by his favorite groups. Colin’s sudden death came as a terrible shock to his parents, Carol and Jim Malysiak, his brother Jon Malysiak, and his sister Sarah Brenner. They will forever miss his sharp wit and sense of humor. Colin was a good person through and through who was devoted to his family and loyal to his friends.

DILLON, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO