Breckenridge, CO

Summit County Colorado Mountain College staff members receive collegewide awards

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Mountain College staff members at the Breckenridge and Dillon campuses received collegewide awards for their dedication to education. Every spring, students and employees across all of Colorado...

www.summitdaily.com

The Denver Gazette

Controversial CSU president to step down

Colorado State University and its president, Joyce McConnell, have agreed to “part ways,” a joint message sent to students, faculty and staff on Thursday said. McConnell’s last day will be June 30, according to the terms of a separation agreement, under which she will get more than $1.5 million, The Coloradoan reported.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell Resigns

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s President Joyce McConnell and the university have decided to part ways. McConnell was hired in 2019. Joyce McConnell (credit: CBS) McConnell is also a former provost at West Virginia University. During her three years at CSU, she faced some allegations of racial bias on CSU’s campus. CSU made national headlines in September 2019 after a social media post showing four CSU students in blackface with arms crossed with the caption “Wakanda forevaa” – a reference to the movie Black Panther – went viral. Colorado State University in Fort Collins (credit: CBS) McConnell later faced backlash when she informed students that the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D11 Board of Education responds to national article on former superintendent, equity department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education, members of the district community, and more responded to a Washington Post article detailing what led up to three conservative board members being elected, the former superintendent leaving, and the dissolving of the district's equity department. Thursday, the district provided KRDO with The post D11 Board of Education responds to national article on former superintendent, equity department appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

High Country Conservation Center looks for event volunteers

Environmental and recycling nonprofit High Country Conservation Center is seeking volunteers for upcoming event, particularly the Frisco BBQ Challenge Friday, June 17, to Saturday, June 18. Volunteers receive a T-shirt as well as food and drink tickets. People can sign up at HighCountryConservation.org/volunteer. Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment...
FRISCO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

State education commissioner considering takeover of Colorado Springs Charter Academy operations

After months of internal strife at the Colorado Springs Charter Academy, the state’s education commissioner is weighing whether to step in. The head of the Colorado Department of Education, Katy Anthes, could ask for a third party to provide external oversight for the K-8 school on Chelton Road that has struggled with its financial controls. It would be a step that has only happened once before in state history, said Dustin Sparks, with the Charter School Law Group, who is working with the school.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Former Silverthorne town manager announces retirement from Garfield County government

Former Silverthorne Town Manager Kevin Batchelder will be retiring on Sept. 16 after spending nearly eight years as the Garfield County Manager, a news release states. Batchelder, who recently turned 65, was hired by the Garfield County commissioners for the county’s top leadership position in early 2015. He said in a county news release issued Monday morning that he plans to spend more time with friends and family, as well as traveling and pursuing outdoor recreation opportunities.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Town urges Vail Resorts to consider alternatives for workforce housing project

The town of Vail is holding firm on its condemnation of the Booth Heights parcel in East Vail and is urging Vail Resorts to consider alternatives. During an executive session at its Tuesday, June 7, Vail Town Council meeting, the council drafted a response to a May 23 letter from Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Mountain Division. Rock’s letter had questioned the feasibility and timelines of a number of alternative housing options offered by the town in a May 13 letter from the town to the corporation. It also expressed a desire to see the condemnation decision overturned.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl is a responsible money manager for Summit County

Do you trust your investments or bank accounts to inexperienced money managers? No?. Then you shouldn’t when you elect your Summit County treasurer, who serves as the county’s banker. The right choice is Ryne Scholl, who has served us six years as deputy treasurer and treasurer. Also, he has a Bachelor of Arts in Business and a Master of Business Administration, was treasurer for multiple nonprofits, and worked in the county’s finance department prior to the Treasurer’s Office, totaling nearly a decade of financial stewardship for the county.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Margaret Jackson

New law raises awareness about Colorado’s affordable health coverage

(Online Marketing on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law to raise awareness of affordable health coverage options in Colorado. Senate Bill 22-081 directs Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health insurance marketplace, to conduct consumer outreach and education campaigns to help Coloradans attain and retain healthcare coverage based on their needs and financial circumstances.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate takes another leap

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has risen again. According to the county’s website, the cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 216 cases per 100,000 people, up from 181 cases last week. From Wednesday, June 1, to Wednesday, June 8, the county totaled 70 new cases. In the past 28...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Susan Knopf: Plastics and pistols

Last weekend was county-wide clean-up day. I picked up trash in northern Silverthorne with Friends of the Lower Blue River. Current Summit County Commissioner Josh Blanchard and past county commissioner Karn Stieglemeier helped our group. I’m giving a shout out to Summit County residents. Usually it’s a three orange-trash-bag-day. It...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo baby inspires genetic clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. — Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora opened a new genetic clinic in February. It is the first of its kind in the mountain west region. It also has ties to Southern Colorado because of six-year-old Cash Blanchfield from Pueblo. Children’s said this Pueblo family helped inspire the creation of the clinic. The Noonan […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Colin Malysiak

Colin Matthew Malysiak, formerly of Dillon, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2022, at his home in Denver. Colin was born and raised in the Chicago area. After graduating from college and working for a few years in Chicago, Colin fulfilled his dream of living in the Colorado Rockies. Although afraid of heights as a child, he became an avid skier and hiked many trails in Summit County with his beloved dogs, Phoebe, Moxie, and Seamus. In 2020, a health concern required him to leave Dillon and move to Denver. Colin embraced urban life and enjoyed exploring Denver’s beautiful parks. Colin loved music and attending concerts by his favorite groups. Colin’s sudden death came as a terrible shock to his parents, Carol and Jim Malysiak, his brother Jon Malysiak, and his sister Sarah Brenner. They will forever miss his sharp wit and sense of humor. Colin was a good person through and through who was devoted to his family and loyal to his friends.
DILLON, CO
99.9 The Point

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. When a diamond in the rough comes along, you can see the potential. Especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462 square foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO

