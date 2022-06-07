Uber Driver Wins $100K Playing Maryland Lottery

Uber Photo Credit: www.quotecatalog.com via Flickr

A generous tip led to an unimaginable reward for an Uber driver from Silver Spring, officials say.

The 40-year-old man had just received a $20 tip from his last passenger of the night when he decided to try his luck at a scratch off game while gassing up his car at the 8384 Colesville Road Exxon, Friday, June 3, according to Maryland Lottery Officials.

“I planned to buy one $10 scratch-off ticket there at the gas station,” said the husband and father. “The $10 Ca$h Bonus ticket I picked was a bust, so I debated getting one more. I must have stood in front of the machine for five minutes thinking about it.”

The driver finally decided to commit to one more game that quickly revealed a $100,000 top prize win. The winner couldn't believe his eyes, verifying the win multiple times before telling his wife about their new fortune, and new hope.

The winner had previously made plans for his family to visit their East African home without him, due to financial reasons. Thanks to that generous last passenger, the Uber driver is now able to join his family back home.

The Exxon retailer who sold the lucky ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The Ca$h Bonus game debuted in August 2021. This win leaves two of the original eight $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-offs remaining in stores along with three unclaimed $50,000 prizes and nine $10,000 prizes.

