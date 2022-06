Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's East End district early Saturday morning. Officers were patrolling the East End bar district, when they heard shots fired coming from East Ave and Lawrence Street around 1 a.m. As they made their way to the scene, they found a man in his 20s that was shot in the upper body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO