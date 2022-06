OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After an hour of rain delay, the 50th Irrigation Days Parade in Oakes was able to kick off a little after 7:00 p.m. Isabelle Haring sang the national anthem to start off the evening with the 90 parade floats, trucks, old-timey vehicles, and more that drove down the streets of Oakes. There was a little bit of everything from businesses in and out of town to the many classes who graduated from Oakes High School coming up with very creative floats.

