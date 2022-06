FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Cooler air has settled in this Wednesday with morning lows in the low 50s and clear skies. The first half of the day will be quiet as highs reach the mid 70s ahead of showers and possible storms this evening. Rain will move in to Western counties by late afternoon with showers becoming widespread around dinner time. Periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible. Showers will wind down overnight ahead of a lovely, sunny Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO