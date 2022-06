When Massimo Minale moved from the East End of London to Stockholm, he brought his industrial aesthetic with him. The architect and founder of hardware brand Buster & Punch would like to say that he has “softened” his style to suit the Scandi taste for natural textures and folkish weaves. But that would be an untruth. Everything in his lakeside family home – the swathes of steel or the glazed screens which light the open-plan spaces – reminds him of his first loft apartment.

