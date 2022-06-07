ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Win Top Spots in Global Tournament

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

KATY, TX [June 3, 2022] – After two years of participating in online Destination Imagination (DI) Global Tournaments, 12 Katy ISD teams traveled to Kansas City, Missouri on May 21-24 to participate in the one-of-a-kind educational event.  After four days of creativity and connection, five Katy ISD schools placed within the top...

thekatynews.com

thekatynews.com

Nando's Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando's PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major market...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

City of Houston activates heat emergency plan

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan, providing resources for people needing to take refuge from extreme heat over the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values will surpass 105 through the duration of the weekend. Anyone without air-conditioning...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston company reveals plans for upscale manufactured home communities

Houston construction firm Live Lone Star has broken ground on a $34 million luxury manufactured home community in Pearland, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. The Landing at Pearland is one of six manufactured home communities Live Lone Star is launching across Texas. The firm aims to hit the sweet spot between luxury and affordability and "elevate the standard approach to a mobile home park by creating gated communities with some of the same perks found in master-planned communities," the Houston Chronicle reported.
HOUSTON, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in choosing the best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas. Whether you're looking for some traditional Italian fare on a Friday night or want to impress your date with something more creative but still authentic, we have you covered. Italians are known for their love of food, and Houston is no exception.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Dusty old Levi's in your closet, Houston? This is how to turn them into gift cards, cash

HOUSTON – You can get money back for trading in your old Levi's jeans and denim jackets in Houston. If you are trading in two or more items, book an appointment to drop off your Levi's jeans, denim shorts, and Trucker Jackets at Levi's Retail Stores in the U.S., including at Houston's Galleria store. In exchange, you'll get a gift card for the value of your trade-in which you can use towards new merchandise at www.levi.com, Levi's Retail Stores or Levi's Outlet Stores in the U.S. only.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Parks Board Celebrates Groundbreaking of Final Brays Bayou Greenway Trail Segment

HOUSTON – June 9, 2022 – Houston Parks Board, City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Harris County Precinct 3, Harris County Precinct 4, and other key project partners today celebrated the start of construction on a new 7.67-mile segment of Brays Bayou Greenway. Connecting Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, this is the longest Bayou Greenway segment built to date by Houston Parks Board and will complete the 35-mile Brays Bayou Greenway.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

I SEE U, Episode 46: Sugar Land Not So Sweet [Encore]

Convict leasing, a gruesome practice that started in 1867, was highly profitable for states across the South and for the families who owned plantations. It was a time when Sugar Land, Texas was known to carry a network of sugar cane farms and state-sanctioned labor camps after the abolition of slavery. It also wasn't uncommon for Black men to be arrested for often times bogus or trumped up charges, so that plantation owners could build a solid workforce of leased laborers. But in February of 2018 at a construction site during excavation, human bones were discovered. Later, an investigation resulted in 95 African-American bodies buried in unmarked plywood coffins, ushering in the country's first-ever convict labor camp cemetery to be analyzed and studied. Join us as I SEE U takes a "FEEL" trip to Fort Bend County and explores a recently opened educational exhibit called, "Sugar Land 95." Community and Civic Engagement Coordinator, Chassidy Olainu-Alade, guides host Eddie Robinson on a tour of the memorialization site as well as provides riveting and emotional detail of yet another piece of hidden history that social studies textbooks across America failed to include.
SUGAR LAND, TX
KHOU

Houston, Harris County launch emergency plans for extreme heat this weekend

HOUSTON — The City of Houston and Harris County are rolling out emergency plans ahead of this weekend's extreme heat. With triple digit temps possible, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, effective Saturday at 11 a.m. The feels-like temperature tomorrow will be 108 in some spots so stay inside, or in the shade, when possible, and stay hydrated.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land, Katy clinic aims to help patients through various daily struggles

After completing her adult neurology residency at St. Louis University, Dr. Jontel Pierce decided to forgo the usual route of joining a practice and opened her own instead. Pierce first opened her practice, Mind Neurology Clinic, in Sugar Land in 2018. In April, she opened an office in Katy. The desire to open her own practice came from wanting to have autonomy and control over every aspect of the business, she said.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Typhoon Texas, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure, and more ways to stay cool this summer in the Greater Houston area

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin' Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
KATY, TX

