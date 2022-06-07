News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – City of Fayetteville government offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, to observe the Juneteenth Holiday. In January, Fayetteville City Council members voted to change the City ordinance and add Juneteenth as a holiday for the first time in City government history.

Please see the following holiday schedules for City services:

Police Department

Main police station Front Lobby and Records Unit at 467 Hay Street will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Many police reports can be filed or obtained online at faypd.com.

Report suspicious activity to 911.

Send anonymous tips to help solve crimes to Crimestoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS or visit p3tips.com.

Solid Waste Division

Monday’s garbage and yard waste will be collected Wednesday, June 22.

Monday’s recycling will be collected Monday, June 20.

Fayetteville Regional Airport

Airport Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, June 20.

All other Airport operations will continue as regularly scheduled.

For questions on travel and/or flight schedules, travelers should contact their airline directly.

Visit flyfay.com for airline contact information or to make reservations.

Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST)

FAST will operate a normal weekday schedule on Monday, June 20. 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR)

FCPR pools and splash pads will be open on Monday, June 20.

All other FCPR facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Parks, trails and open green space areas will remain accessible to the public.

FCPR facilities will return to normal operations Tuesday, June 21.

On behalf of the City of Fayetteville, Cool Spring Downtown District will host the Juneteenth Jubilee in Festival Park June 18-19. For more information about the new event, please visit visitdowntownfayetteville.com/juneteenth-jubilee.

