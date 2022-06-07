ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Glen Hegar

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.69 billion in May, 8.6 percent more than in May 2021. Annual revenue growth of 8.6 percent suggests modest growth in underlying taxable...

thekatynews.com

thekatynews.com

Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major market...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Secures Settlement with Contact Lens Company for Its Deceptive Trade Practices Toward Texans

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, through his Consumer Protection Division, has secured a deceptive trade practices settlement against Vision Path, Inc.—specifically, its Hubble contact lens business—in state district court in Bexar County, Texas. Hubble will pay $300,000 in civil penalties, $70,000 in attorneys’ fees, and $2,100 in restitution for certain consumers.   
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel Murtaza Sutarwalla to Return to Private Practice, Serve as Counsel for Ken Paxton for Texas Campaign

AUSTIN –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the departure of Murtaza Sutarwalla as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel. Sutarwalla will return to private practice in Houston. He will also serve as outside counsel for the Ken Paxton for Texas Campaign. .  . In his role as Deputy Attorney General...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Launches Investigation Against Twitter for Potentially Deceiving Texas Consumers, Texas Businesses Over Fake Bot Accounts

AUSTIN –Today Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation against Twitter for potentially false reporting over its fake bot accounts in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.  .   On Twitter, “bots” are automated, non-human accounts that can do virtually the same things as real people: send tweets,...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Bowhunting

“Bowhunter By Fall” Aims to Prepare Archers for Fall Hunting Season. Texans desiring to harvest their own meals, improve on or a learn a new skill and take part in outdoor adventures can do just that through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Community Archery Program. “Bowhunter by Fall” is a series of monthly and bi-monthly e-newsletters filled with videos and clips, giving archers the skills to travel from behind the keyboard to behind the bow just in time for the fall hunting season. “Bowhunter […]
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Recovers $12.9 Million for the State of Texas Against Pharma Company for its Fraudulent Reporting

Attorney General Ken Paxton resolved an enforcement action against pharmaceutical manufacturer Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) for reporting inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program. DRL will pay $12.9 million to settle the claims against it. This settlement is the latest recovery in price-reporting cases that the Attorney General...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Joins Amicus Brief in Support of Florida’s Ban on Sanctuary Cities 

AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined an amicus brief before the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in support of Florida’s law banning sanctuary cities. So-called sanctuary cities are political subdivisions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. As a result, sanctuary cities have become havens for illegal aliens and all the social, economic, and criminal costs that illegal immigration entails. The Florida law simply required local law enforcement officials to comply with federal immigration law. 
FLORIDA STATE

