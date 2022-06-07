Glen Hegar

“Bowhunter By Fall” Aims to Prepare Archers for Fall Hunting Season. Texans desiring to harvest their own meals, improve on or a learn a new skill and take part in outdoor adventures can do just that through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Community Archery Program. “Bowhunter by Fall” is a series of monthly and bi-monthly e-newsletters filled with videos and clips, giving archers the skills to travel from behind the keyboard to behind the bow just in time for the fall hunting season. “Bowhunter […]

