YMCA of Greater Houston Gears Up for a Summer of Fun

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article – The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to be the go-to spot of summer fun for local families. Through a variety of exciting programs, classes and services, the organization remains focused on positive and impactful ways to the unite the community. Whether it be making new friends through classes, events and clubs...

thekatynews.com

defendernetwork.com

Yates High School students receive $50k donation, Scholarship Fund

For a second consecutive year, Academy Sports + Outdoors honors seven college-bound high school seniors from Yates High School with scholarships and a donation to the school totaling $50,000. Academy has pledged to award Yates High School $250,000 by 2025 to encourage and celebrate actions that promote equality within the...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Typhoon Texas, Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventure, and more ways to stay cool this summer in the Greater Houston area

The Texas heat is peaking as the summer months approach. In need of staying cool? Here are waterparks in the Greater Houston area open this summer. At Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy, visitors can choose from different attractions, such as the Gullywasher, the Duelin’ Daltons and Monster Storms, or sit in the shallow section at Tidal Wave Bay. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (June), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (July). $49.99 (day tickets), $79.99 (season passes). Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 832-426-7071. www.typhoontexas.com/houston.
KATY, TX
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
thekatynews.com

Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. “Green Jobs” are all over the internet. What is the true intention of the term? Clearly, installing solar panels is a green job, but are green jobs limited to renewable energy positions? Join Steve Stelzer, Program Director of Houston’s Green Building Resource Center, for a multi-faceted presentation on the topic of green jobs. Steve’s talk will explain the various green and not-so-green interpretations out there in the job market. And, he’ll offer suggestions for “greening up” a conventional job. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-jobs-tickets-357966967837. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Nonprofit With a Four Decade History of Helping Those With Disabilities Takes Over River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: It came as a grand surprise to the 280 supporters when guest speaker Gabe Cazares, director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities declared it “Vita Living Day” in Houston. The honor was given in recognition of the nonprofit’s four decades of providing services and support for children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). The $170,000 raised will support Vita Living’s operation of 18 group homes in the Houston area and day programs at an activity center as well as provide support for case management across seven counties.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major market...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Habitat Montgomery County Home Assistance Application Workshop

CONROE, TX — June is National Homeownership month, and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County (Habitat MCTX) is hosting an application workshop Saturday, June 25th, at the Montgomery County Central Library in Conroe from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Interested individuals or families can apply for home repairs or affordable housing at the workshop.
Click2Houston.com

Destination Trail: New 31-mile hike, bike trail system in the works

HOUSTON – Can you imagine hiking or biking for 31 uninterrupted trail miles, with no vehicular traffic? Well, Harris County, along with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, is introducing the Destination Trail: a 31-mile proposed hike and bike trail within Harris County featuring countless historic and culturally significant sites and connecting the cities of Houston, South Houston, and Webster.

