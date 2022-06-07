ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Florida man bitten by an alligator he mistook for a dog

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ke0gQ_0g3PBY1Z00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday by an alligator that he mistook for a dog.

WTSP says an unidentified 49-year-old man was bitten by an alligator Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in the area on another call when the man flagged them. He told investigators that he was talking outside a motel overnight when he saw something in the bushes, and thought it was a dog on a long leash.

The alligator got close enough to the man and bit his right leg, according to WFTS. The man told SCSO that he tried to get away and felt “the alligator rip a chunk off his leg.”

WFTS says an SCSO sergeant was able to catch the alligator and an alligator trapper was able to take it away from the area. The alligator was about 7 feet, 1 inch long.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to WTSP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

‘So he just walked in?’: Police remove giant dog from Florida store

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An unusual customer had the employees at a Dollar General in Florida calling the police for help. A giant dog was inside and refusing to leave. The Bradenton Police Department shared a video from an officer’s body-worn camera on its Facebook page. The video shows officers responding to the store, where a large dog was roaming the aisles.
BRADENTON, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Avalanche, Lightning set for anticipated Stanley Cup clash

Steven Stamkos watched the Colorado Avalanche the past few years and figured he and the Tampa Bay Lightning would see them in the Stanley Cup Final before this. The Lightning are back, looking for the NHL’s first three-peat in almost 40 years, and the Colorado core led by Nathan MacKinnon is finally playing for the Cup following a series of crushing playoff disappointments. A potentially epic best-of-seven series between the two-time defending champions and hockey’s best in the West begins with Game 1 Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy