Libraries to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. “Green Jobs” are all over the internet. What is the true intention of the term? Clearly, installing solar panels is a green job, but are green jobs limited to renewable energy positions? Join Steve Stelzer, Program Director of Houston’s Green Building Resource Center, for a multi-faceted presentation on the topic of green jobs. Steve’s talk will explain the various green and not-so-green interpretations out there in the job market. And, he’ll offer suggestions for “greening up” a conventional job. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-jobs-tickets-357966967837. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO