ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Libraries to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch and the...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Houston Parks Board Celebrates Groundbreaking of Final Brays Bayou Greenway Trail Segment

HOUSTON – June 9, 2022 – Houston Parks Board, City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Harris County Precinct 3, Harris County Precinct 4, and other key project partners today celebrated the start of construction on a new 7.67-mile segment of Brays Bayou Greenway. Connecting Braeburn Glen Park to Archbishop Fiorenza Park, this is the longest Bayou Greenway segment built to date by Houston Parks Board and will complete the 35-mile Brays Bayou Greenway.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. “Green Jobs” are all over the internet. What is the true intention of the term? Clearly, installing solar panels is a green job, but are green jobs limited to renewable energy positions? Join Steve Stelzer, Program Director of Houston’s Green Building Resource Center, for a multi-faceted presentation on the topic of green jobs. Steve’s talk will explain the various green and not-so-green interpretations out there in the job market. And, he’ll offer suggestions for “greening up” a conventional job. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-jobs-tickets-357966967837. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Take a Dive at Night! Popular Neon Night Returns to Typhoon Texas

Families can take a night dive into a world of bright neon colors as Typhoon Texas presents the return of its popular, family-friendly Neon Night on Saturday, June 11 with extended hours until 10 p.m. As soon as the sun goes down, the west Houston waterpark will be bathed in...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Symphony Announces The Seventh Installment Of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series With Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

Audiences will experience the next chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with Houston Symphony performing Alexandre Desplat’s full score live to picture. Tickets are available now at the Houston Symphony Website. In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#E Books#The Cinco Ranch Branch#Communications Office
thekatynews.com

Nando’s Peri-Peri Is Spreading Its Wings From The Tip Of Africa To The Heart Of Texas With Plans To Debut Two Houston Area Restaurant Locations By Spring 2023

World-Famous South African Chicken Restaurant Will Bring Its Signature Flame-Grilled Spice and Art-Filled Interiors to Uptown District and Katy Before Expanding Across the Lone Star State. Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand recognized around the world for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, today announced its first new major market...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Attorney General Paxton’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit Locates Woman Who Has Been Missing For Over 40 Years, Shortly After Creating the Unit

AUSTIN –In 1981, two deceased individuals, who were the apparent victims of a homicide, were discovered in a wooded area in Houston, Texas, and their identities could not be determined at that time. In 2021, Identifinders International, through the use of genetic genealogy, was able to positively identify the bodies that were found in 1981 as Florida couple Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. The couple had an infant daughter named Holly who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.    
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Cinco Ranch Earns 7-on7 State Tournament Spot

In 7-on-7 football, the best quarterbacks don’t always triumph. However early qualifiers for the June 23-25 state tournament in College Park do hold a traditional advantage in this summer passing league. Current action has been underway since mid-May across most of Texas and includes the following upcoming tournaments:. June...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy