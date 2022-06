AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined an amicus brief before the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in support of Florida’s law banning sanctuary cities. So-called sanctuary cities are political subdivisions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. As a result, sanctuary cities have become havens for illegal aliens and all the social, economic, and criminal costs that illegal immigration entails. The Florida law simply required local law enforcement officials to comply with federal immigration law.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO