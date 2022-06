The second hand on the clock above the chalkboard seemed to tick backwards. It was the last day of school at Highlands Elementary, which meant an early dismissal and Olympic Day. By far, the best day of the year in the best month of the year! December was a close second, but Christmas was just one day and the school break only a couple of weeks. June’s break went all the way through Labor Day! The bell finally rang, and the games began: three-legged races, tug-of-war and the highly competitive 50-yard dash.

