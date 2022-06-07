Sonic Central stream shows new Sonic Frontiers footage and more

Smart home security is one of the more practical implementations of modern “smart” technologies. What’s most promising about it is the oversight and convenience it affords. Once a smart home camera is installed on your property, indoors or out, you can tune in remotely, streaming the live feed to your phone or device to check in on what’s happening. Wi-Fi-enabled doorbells are an excellent example of this technology in action, as they allow you to see who’s at your door, interact with visitors, and much more. You can actually do the same things with a smart security camera, including talking to visitors or warning off intruders. However, pretty much all of these smart devices have a crippling caveat — blind spots. Depending on where you install your camera, there are frequently blind spots where the camera can’t see, and, thus, where you can’t see. That’s the problem the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Security Camera aims to solve.

