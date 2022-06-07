ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic Central stream shows new Sonic Frontiers footage and more

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega held a Sonic Central livestream today where chief brand and business officer Ivo Gerscovich and Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka gave some updates on existing Sonic the Hedgehog games, merchandise, and other multimedia projects. Projects discussed included Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins, and Sonic Prime. Sega showed off a...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Still waiting for the Steam Deck dock? This fan made their own

The Steam Deck docking station might be subject to an extended delay, but fans of the handheld gaming system have taken measures into their own hands, creating their own 3D-printed variations of the accessory that work just as well as the peripheral promised by Valve. Most recently, a Reddit user...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Aliens Dark Descent is a squad-based isometric shooter coming in 2023

A brand-new game in the Alien franchise titled Aliens: Dark Descent has been announced at the Summer Game Fest and it will arrive in 2023. The first surprise announcement from Summer Game Fest 2022 was none other than a new entry in the Alien franchise. Aliens: Dark Descent is the next game to drop us into the hostile world of Xenomorphs, this time from a new isometric perspective. The trailer was almost completely cinematic, setting the tone for the game as being a mix of action and horror, much like the seminal film, with only a brief look at the game in action in the final moments.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Last of Us Part I coming in September, multiplayer spinoff in development

Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Part I, a remake of 2013’s The Last of Us for PS3. The game launches on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and it is in development for PC. The game’s existence was leaked via the PlayStation Direct store earlier today, though the listing didn’t spoil that a new standalone Last of Us multiplayer game is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Every PlayStation game you can play on PC

Besides Nintendo, PlayStation has been the most precious with keeping their exclusive games locked to their consoles of any console maker. All the way into the PS4’s lifecycle, it was all but assured that any exclusive title that came to that console would never appear on any other console. However, things started to shift when exclusivity deals Sony struck began to allow games coming to their console to also release on PC at the same time. This, along with Xbox making a major push with Game Pass Ultimate that brought nearly that entire library to PC, made many wonder if Sony would ever embrace the PC market.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takashi Iizuka
Digital Trends

We played Diablo Immortal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Steam Deck — and one was a mess

This wasn’t supposed to be a difficult story to write. In theory, all I had to do was play Diablo Immortal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and on the Steam Deck and compare the experience on the devices. However, because of the many frustrating aspects of Blizzard’s launcher — and the conflicts I experienced with it and the Steam Deck’s hardware and software — I ended up sinking a huge amount of time into troubleshooting rather than playing. In fact, I could probably have beaten the main Diablo Immortal story on the S22 Ultra in the time it took to troubleshoot the game launcher on the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

5 video games to play if you liked Ms. Marvel on Disney+

It seems that with each passing month, there’s a new Marvel Studios project. The MCU’s take on Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is the latest arrival on Disney+, aiming to tell a touching superhero-themed coming-of-age story. Contents. Guardians of the Galaxy (2021) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020) Life is Strange (2015)
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to get the Among Us back bling and emote in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for featuring collaborations and crossovers with other brands, and the most recent addition is one that will no doubt excite many players. Epic Games has announced a partnership with InnerSloth to bring Among Us cosmetics to Fortnite, marking a first-time collaboration between the two companies. This comes after Fortnite implemented its infamous Impostors mode, which played almost exactly like Among Us.
THEATER & DANCE
Digital Trends

Everything we know about Evil West

The Wild West is a relatively untouched setting for games outside of the Red Dead series and some indie games here and there. What’s even less common is the idea of combining that western setting with some good old gothic horror, which is exactly what the third-person action title Evil West aims to do. Coming from Flying Wild Hogs, who were responsible for the recent Shadow Warrior 3, Trek to Yomi, and Space Punks, this new title looks to be just as bloody and satisfying as its previous works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic The Hedgehog#Game Show#Mobile#Video Game#Sonic Central
Digital Trends

Twitter is experimenting with a change to how profiles appear

Twitter appears to be working on a few changes to its platform’s appearance, including a major edit to users’ profile pages. On Friday, Jane Manchun Wong posted a close-up screenshot of what appeared to be a new version of a user’s profile page on Twitter. This updated version of the profile page looks to have combined the current Tweets and Tweets & replies tabs into one tab simply labeled Tweets & replies. Furthermore, the new tab also features two filter buttons — called All and Tweets — which apparently means you’d be able to choose to view all of a user’s tweeted content (including replies) or just tweets.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Sony rereleases Spider-Man: No Way Home as The More Fun Stuff Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is a real thing, as Sony decided its biggest Spider-Man movie ever needs a rerelease. After all, Sony thought it was a good idea to rerelease Morbius a few days ago and risk another round of ridicule. At least with No Way Home, there’s no chance of that.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

How to use AirPlay on Roku to stream content

Roku TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices offer some of the most affordable and versatile options for accessing countless hours of movies, TV shows, games, and other Roku exclusives. And when it comes to compatibility, Roku is becoming much more far-reaching than the brand has in the past, especially with the integration of wireless handshaking through interactive tools like Apple's AirPlay 2.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

OnePlus 10 leak shows a familiar design and surprising specs

The confusing saga of a standard OnePlus 10 model just took another interesting turn. OnSitego has shared renders of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 10 allegedly based on a prototype of the device, as seen by reliable leaker Yogesh Brar. Looking at these OnePlus 10 renders, it appears that OnePlus took the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Digital Trends

WeGym Rally X review: Adding smarts to resistance bands

Resistance bands have been gaining popularity over the past few years. They’re easy to transport — think working out on the road — and can deliver solid results. One of the nicest things about training with resistance bands is that they offer an easy way to start strength training regardless of your fitness level. Resistance bands are typically as low-tech as they come. So when an opportunity to review a set that would track your progress and let you know how many calories you burn in a workout became available, I jumped at it.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly releasing in November

While it was a no-show at yesterday’s Summer Game Fest, Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok is reportedly being targeted for a November 2022 release. According to a report from Bloomberg, PlayStation is expected to announce the precise release date later this month. Despite some outlets reporting that God of War Ragnarok was going to be delayed to 2023, three sources that were familiar with the game’s development say that it is still on track to release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

TMNT: Shredder’s revenge lands next week with 6-player co-op

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge just got a shell-shocking release date confirmed at Summer Game Fest alongside a new trailer confirming a new character and six-player co-op support. The retro beat-em-up is launching on consoles and PC next week on June 16. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is described by...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Ms. Marvel season 1 review: A super start for MCU’s new hero

It took until 2014 for Marvel to give a Muslim character their own comic book series, but once they did, it wasn’t long before Ms. Marvel‘s teenage protagonist Kamala Khan became one of the publisher’s most popular young heroes. Fast-forward eight years, and Kamala is set to make her live-action debut in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which officially welcomes the Pakistani-American teen and her supporting cast into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Modern Warfare II and get early access to the open beta

The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was a seminal game in the FPS world and gaming in general. In fact, it brought about some of the most memorable characters and missions, such as Captain Soap and great missions like the Sniper mission in Pripyat. Its sequel, Modern Warfare 2, then one-upped that with a return of Soap — suffice to say, it’s a pretty awesome franchise. Well, you’ll be happy to know that after the hugely successful Modern Warfare reboot in 2019, we’re getting its sequel, Modern Warfare II, which was recently announced, and there are already some great deals from Walmart that throw in a couple of green thumbsticks as well as access to the Modern Warfare II beta.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Final trailer for Nope sheds light on Jordan Peele’s film

Since becoming a horror sensation following the release of Get Out, writer and director Jordan Peele has seemingly embraced the idea that his films work best when audiences don’t know what to expect. Us was a prime example of that, and Peele’s next movie, Nope, is continuing the tradition. Previous trailers have hinted that this horror story would venture into the realm of sci-fi and aliens. But the final trailer for Nope finally offers some revelations about how its main characters find themselves in a science fiction nightmare.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Lorex introduces 2K Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Camera to eradicate blind spots

Smart home security is one of the more practical implementations of modern “smart” technologies. What’s most promising about it is the oversight and convenience it affords. Once a smart home camera is installed on your property, indoors or out, you can tune in remotely, streaming the live feed to your phone or device to check in on what’s happening. Wi-Fi-enabled doorbells are an excellent example of this technology in action, as they allow you to see who’s at your door, interact with visitors, and much more. You can actually do the same things with a smart security camera, including talking to visitors or warning off intruders. However, pretty much all of these smart devices have a crippling caveat — blind spots. Depending on where you install your camera, there are frequently blind spots where the camera can’t see, and, thus, where you can’t see. That’s the problem the Lorex Outdoor Pan-Tilt WiFi Security Camera aims to solve.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a massive gaming PC flash sale this weekend

If you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming PC for a while now but are waiting for a sale, you’re in luck. Best Buy has a massive flash sale on gaming PCs, so it’s the perfect time to look at everything on offer from the link below. We’ve also collected some excellent deals for you to look to help with your choice.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy