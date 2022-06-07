ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QB Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots

By David Newton
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton still believes he's one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL and that the current perception people have of him comes from putting himself in a "f---ed-up'' situation with the Carolina Panthers last season. "I signed on Thursday. I played on Sunday,'' the...

Travia Vaughan
3d ago

like everybody of this big beautiful world. Cam is who he is and you can take him or leave him. you can love him or not love him. and he shouldn't hav to apologize for being him. everybody don't like everybody all th time. Cam you still #1 no matter what anyone thinks. my self I think your alright 👍

4
Big Whiskey!
3d ago

When you thank you're prettier than a woman then you don't need to be in the NFL

7
