Ada County food service inspections May 17-23, 2022
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|Albertsons — deli, 3614 W. State St., Boise
|23*
|Albertsons — deli, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|10*
|Amina’s African Sambusas, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|21*, 22*
|Carl’s Jr., 3004 E. State St., Eagle
|9*
|Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise
|10*
|Costco Wholesale — meats, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
|8*, 16*
|Coynes LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
|9*
|Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
|8*, 10*
|Dona Larsen Park South Concessions, 105 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|10*
|Fred Meyer — grocery, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|13*
|Lulu’s Pizza, 2594 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise
|10*, 14*, 22*, 25*, 28*
|Residence Inn by Marriott Boise, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise
|10*
|Shady Acres Café, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
|25*, 28*
|Tere’s Treats, 2022 Temp Events 1 day, Garden City
|12*
|The Chocolat Bar, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
|8*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3614 W. State St., Boise
|Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|Albertsons — Starbucks, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|Angelica’s Frutas y Mas, Temporary Food Event, Boise
|Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 107, Eagle
|Club Demonstrations Services, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
|Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise
|Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
|Costco Wholesale — food court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
|Crazy Julies Candy Creations, 15733 Yeder Ave., Caldwell
|Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
|Delicious Bliss, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|Dona Larsen Park North Concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
|Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
|Fort Boise Canteen ISVH, 320 Collins Road, Boise
|Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish/meat, produce, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|Freedom Bagel Bakery, 2847 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
|Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
|Homewood Suites By Hilton Boise, 7957 W. Spectrum St., Boise
|Idawild Brewing Co., 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|Kismet Kitchen, 3003 W. Moore St., Boise
|Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|La Apiza Quena La Reynade Las Mangonadas, Temporary Food Event, Boise
|Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise
|Mountain Berry Bowls Boise, 693 E. Andes Drive, Kuna
|Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise
|Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
|Sir Ranos Salsa, 2022 Temporary Food Event, Boise
|State Street Kitchen and Drinkery, 3515 W. State St., Boise
|Tacos Ario, 2022 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
|The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
|The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
|The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise
|The Place To Feed Yo Face, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
|Top Dog Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
|Yummi Sushi, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
