Ada County, ID

Ada County food service inspections May 17-23, 2022

By Michelle Jenkins
 3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Albertsons — deli, 3614 W. State St., Boise 23*
Albertsons — deli, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*
Amina’s African Sambusas, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City 21*, 22*
Carl’s Jr., 3004 E. State St., Eagle 9*
Cloud Nine Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise 10*
Costco Wholesale — meats, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise 8*, 16*
Coynes LLC, 676 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle 9*
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 6708 N. Glenwood St., Garden City 8*, 10*
Dona Larsen Park South Concessions, 105 S. Broadway Ave., Boise 10*
Fred Meyer — grocery, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian 13*
Lulu’s Pizza, 2594 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise 10*, 14*, 22*, 25*, 28*
Residence Inn by Marriott Boise, 1401 S. Lusk Place, Boise 10*
Shady Acres Café, 4150 W. State St., Eagle 25*, 28*
Tere’s Treats, 2022 Temp Events 1 day, Garden City 12*
The Chocolat Bar, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle 8*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3614 W. State St., Boise
Albertsons — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Albertsons — Starbucks, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Angelica’s Frutas y Mas, Temporary Food Event, Boise
Chicago Connection, 1545 E. Iron Eagle Drive, Suite 107, Eagle
Club Demonstrations Services, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise
Costco Wholesale — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, produce, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Costco Wholesale — food court, 2051 S. Cole Road, Boise
Crazy Julies Candy Creations, 15733 Yeder Ave., Caldwell
Daisy’s Italian Ice and Gelati, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Garden City
Delicious Bliss, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Dona Larsen Park North Concessions, 150 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Fort Boise Canteen ISVH, 320 Collins Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish/meat, produce, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Freedom Bagel Bakery, 2847 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Great Harvest Bread Company, 12570 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Homewood Suites By Hilton Boise, 7957 W. Spectrum St., Boise
Idawild Brewing Co., 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Kismet Kitchen, 3003 W. Moore St., Boise
Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
La Apiza Quena La Reynade Las Mangonadas, Temporary Food Event, Boise
Lydia’s Mardi Gras, 615 S. 9th St., Boise
Mountain Berry Bowls Boise, 693 E. Andes Drive, Kuna
Oinkari Basque Dancers, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Prost Boise, 274 N. 8th St., Boise
Shady Acres Sinclair, 4150 W. State St., Eagle
Sir Ranos Salsa, 2022 Temporary Food Event, Boise
State Street Kitchen and Drinkery, 3515 W. State St., Boise
Tacos Ario, 2022 Temp Events 1 Day, Boise
The Anniversary Inn, 1575 S. Lusk Ave., Boise
The Front Door, 105 S. 6th St., Boise
The Gyro Shack, 6871 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Place To Feed Yo Face, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Boise
Top Dog Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
TownePlace Suites Boise, 1455 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Yummi Sushi, 1219 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

