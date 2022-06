GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people have been injured in a reported shooting Friday afternoon at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, according to police. The shooting occurred at 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the mall located along N New Hope Road near I-85, Gastonia Police said that the shooting occurred in the mall’s parking lot. Two of the victims fled inside to the food court area after being shot, one was located outside the mall near the food court.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO