Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:53 a.m. Friday, June 10, North SR 13, north of East CR 500N, North Webster. Driver: Harold L. Fretz, 52, East CR 225S, Warsaw. Fretz’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled in a ditch. It hit an embankment and went airborne, eventually coming to a rest on its top in a field. Fretz had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for a head injury. Damage: Up to $25,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO