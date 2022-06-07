ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Thomaris named first head coach of Elmira Mammoth

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s new pro hockey franchise has their first bench boss and he is a familiar face to the Elmira hockey community.

The Elmira Mammoth named Glenn Thomaris as their first head coach in franchise history at a press conference at First Arena on Tuesday afternoon. Thomaris was the head coach of the Elmira College men’s ice hockey team from 1987-2001 and had a lot of success. The former Soaring Eagles head coach had a record of 269-123-14 at EC and guided the team to the national championship game in 1988.

Thomaris is looking forward to returning to the bench with the Mammoth. “I am excited to be back and being in charge and show everybody what kind of a team we can put together and certainly wanna win with them here,” said Thomaris.

President and co-owner of Mammoth Sports and Entertainment Steve Donner is thrilled to have Thomaris as their first head coach. “Glenn was a great choice for us. His past success here, his understanding of the market, and he’s got a little chip on his shoulder that he still wants to win a championship here,” said Donner.

Thomaris was also the head coach at SUNY Potsdam from 2002-2007 and served as an assistant coach with the Elmira Jackals for three years.

The Elmira Mammoth begin their inaugural season on the road on October 14th against the Binghamton Black Bears then host Binghamton at First Arena on October 15th at 6:30 p.m.

