LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO