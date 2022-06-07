Kathleen “Kathy” Heck

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022 at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.Phyllis was a supervisor of assessments for Jefferson County, owned and operated a children’s clothing store in Mount Vernon called The Daisy, and was a real estate agent for thirty-five years. She was of the Pentecostal faith and an avid Cardinals fan. Phyllis loved to shop for her grandchildren never missed the chance to spoil and spend time with them. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Phyllis was a feisty woman and was known to be vocal at her children and grandchildren’s games.

