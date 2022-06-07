ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Kathleen “Kathy” Heck

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen “Kathy” Heck, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:30 pm June 4, 2022 at Mount Vernon Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born June 17, 1937 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Charles and Eunice Bell (Moss) Mays. Kathy married Gilbert Sherman Heck on June...

Phyllis Joan Gowler,

Phyllis Joan Gowler, 85, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 7:00 pm June 6, 2022 at Mount Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon, Illinois. She was born May 25, 1937 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Reverend Ace and Amy Summers. Phyllis is survived by her son, Blake Gowler and wife, Janna of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandchildren, Lenzi Gowler of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Danielle Organ of McLeansboro, Illinois, Michaela Harrison of Fairfield, Illinois, Andrea Belfiore of Salem, Illinois; several great-grandchildren; and special friends, Myron and Cheryl Foley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sons, Brent and Brad Morlan; daughter, Beth Morlan; granddaughter, Amy Morlan; great-granddaughter, Vivienne King; brother, Jimmy Summers; and sisters, Patty, Charlotte, and Patsy.Phyllis was a supervisor of assessments for Jefferson County, owned and operated a children’s clothing store in Mount Vernon called The Daisy, and was a real estate agent for thirty-five years. She was of the Pentecostal faith and an avid Cardinals fan. Phyllis loved to shop for her grandchildren never missed the chance to spoil and spend time with them. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Phyllis was a feisty woman and was known to be vocal at her children and grandchildren’s games.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
James A. Maxham

James A. Maxham, 82 of Mt. Vernon passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 15, 1940, the son of John Maxham and Thea Rosenburgh in Charleston, Illinois. He married Barbara Karch on January 15, 1982, in Woodlawn, Illinois and she survives him. James attended Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois where he earned an Associate of Liberal Arts Degree.
FAIRFIELD, IL
Joshua Evan Arnett

He was born February 1, 1980, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Randy Arnett and Cindi McCoy. Mr. Arnett worked at Continental Tire, in Mt. Vernon. He is survived by his mother, Cindi Peterman and step-father Daniel; daughter, Rylee Arnett; two sons, Jaxon and Jaydon Arnett; step-daughter, Zaidee Mick; brother, Asher Arnett; and two sisters, Abigail Arnett and Madison Dole.
CENTRALIA, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 9TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 47-year-old Eric Shafer of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Battery.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

