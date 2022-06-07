ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

2 on CMU dean's list

FAYETTE, Missouri — Central Methodist University has announced that more than 900...

The Telegraph

Golden graduates celebrate at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Golden Graduates paved the way for future generations of Cougars. These alumni, who graduated 50 or more years ago, returned to their alma mater this spring to celebrate with one another and with the Class of 2022 during commencement weekend May 4-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Six honored in memory program

MARYVILLE – Six students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations Maryville recently finished months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a variety of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
MARYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Christner, Dunsing honored by Rotary

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz has presented the William  E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships to Bryce Christner and Brandon Dunsing at Lewis & Clark Community College.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Blackburn names dean's list

CARLINVILLE — Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Perfect place for reflection

GODFREY — A man walks across campus Tuesday at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey where the faux bridge structure leads to the McPike Math & Science Complex. The water fountain was off Tuesday, allowing a reflective view of the entrance.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Another one-run Dragons win ends skid

ALTON - If it's a one-run victory, the Alton River Dragons must have been involved. At least, that's how it shaped up Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons ended a two-game losing skid with a 6-5 victory over Rex Baseball of Terre Haute, Indiana. It was the fifth one-run win by Alton this season.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fate steps in: Injury at Champaign meet forces Young out 6-8 weeks

Wood River's Mike Young poses at the University of Illinois track facility in Champaign prior to last week's USATF Illinois/Indiana Masters Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Shortly after the photo was taken, Young suffered a hamstring injury while warming up for the long jump. The injury will force Young to miss six to eight weeks of competition. (Photo courtesy Mike Young)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Telegraph

Four Redbirds All-Sectional; Sabo Coach of Year

Alton freshman Lily Freer (22) was named All-Sectional by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. She is shown as she goes high for a headball over Edwardsville's Sydney Lane (4) during the Class 3A Collinsville Regional title game. (Nathan Woodside | For The Telegraph)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Vandeloo joins Highland Health Care Center

HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City teacher earns Green Schools award

GRANITE CITY — Mitchell Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kim Antonovich-Merz has been named the 2022 Madison County Green Schools Coordinator of the Year for her leadership and creativity in organizing and managing the Green Schools Program at Mitchell 3-4 Education Center.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Legion opens tourney with wins over Manchester, Eureka

BALLWIN, Mo. - There's nothing like a little adversity for the Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball team to endure to begin its 2022 Baseball BATtles Cancer day. In their matchup against Eureka (Mo.) Post 177 Friday afternoon, an unexpected and abrupt change in pitching wasn't something Alton expected, but in the end, Max Ontis got the job done.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Nursing reunion set July 16

ALTON — The Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are planning a reunion on Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Wykoff joins law firm

EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm has added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm's Medicare and liens division. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff was a prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years. She specialized in felony cases involving reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counseling death/great bodily harm.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alton, IL

The Telegraph

