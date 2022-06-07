ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Skyrocketing diesel prices aren’t slowing down

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eastern Iowa farmer says he’s feeling the effects of record-high diesel prices. “I’m looking at diesel prices and it’s really scaring me,” said Iowa Corn Growers Association President Lance Lillibridge. He...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Gas Prices Jump. Again.

Sheldon, Iowa — Gasoline prices at the pump continue to climb, and continue to set new records for highest pump price ever. In Sheldon, the pump price for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped by a dime since Wednesday afternoon, going from $4.59 a gallon to $4.69. The average pump price state-wide is $4.70 as of Thursday morning, according to Triple-A, which is a new record high price for Iowa gasoline. That’s up from $4.38 statewide one week ago and up from $2.87 one year ago. The most expensive gas in the state is being sold in Allamakee County, in far northeast Iowa, where motorists are paying $4.89 a gallon. The cheapest gas in the state is in far southeast Iowa’s Henry County, where the average pump price is $4.47.
SHELDON, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lowering costs with biofuels

The president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association says biofuels can help consumers save money. Lance Lillibridge tells Brownfield, “When we look at our food costs and the grocery store bill that we all have, a big part of that comes from the cost of energy,” he said. “If we can lower that cost of energy through biofuels, we could potentially lower our costs at the grocery store as well.”
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

USDA biofuel aid could lower prices at the pump

USDA’s recently announced $700 million to biofuels producers could help lower the price at the pump. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos of Illinois tells Brownfield the recent USDA aid will support more fuel options for drivers. “It actually brings down the cost per gallon by somewhere between 50 and 60 cents...
ILLINOIS STATE
WHO 13

Tuesday storm severely damages Iowa organic farm

BRIDGEWATER, IOWA — The severe storms that crossed Iowa on Tuesday were isolated, but one of those isolated spots caused $150,000 in damage to certified organic crops at Bridgewater Farms. “I’d never seen anything like it we had hail storms before but no wind and the hail just come straight down,” said Dale Raasch, of […]
BRIDGEWATER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Traffic
I-Rock 93.5

Gas Jumps 20 Cents Per Gallon Overnight At Quad City Gas Station

Some Quad City residents are already breaking the bank to fill up the gas tank. It's a vicious cycle. You have to fill the tank, so you can go to work, so you can fill the tank. With gas prices hitting a new average high seemingly every day lately, it's no surprise to see drastic jumps in price, and we all know gas is higher on one side of the river than the other.
MILAN, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Minnesota farmer trying cover crops for first time

Minnesota farmer trying cover crops for first time. A farmer in south-central Minnesota is trying cover crops for the first time. Sam Ziegler of Good Thunder says he’s looking to improve water permeation and reduce soil erosion. “We saw it pretty clear here just the other day of how...
MINNESOTA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Here’s Darren Bailey’s plan to bring gas prices down

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WMBD) — With gas prices hitting record numbers in Illinois, local Republican lawmakers addressed the pain at the pump and potential solutions. Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey held a press conference on the state’s soaring gas prices. He said one of the biggest issues is Illinois’ gas tax.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Storage Tanks#Gas Prices
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer says it’s been a challenging planting season

Indiana farmer says it’s been a challenging planting season. Like many farmers in parts of the Corn Belt getting a crop in the ground has been anything but easy for central Indiana farmer Norman Voyles. Voyles farms about 35 miles southwest of Indianapolis. “It was the 11th of May...
INDIANA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WMBD/WYZZ

How clean energy is impacting Illinois amid warnings of brownouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As energy bills increase and officials sound the alarm about potential brownouts in Illinois this summer, some experts say the transition to renewables is playing a factor. Experts said the factors driving Illinois’ energy shortfall and increased costs are rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Radio Iowa

DNR adds more fish structure information to lakes map

Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than 2,000 fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the DNR, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish. “These structures are habitat fishing structures that congregate fish and allow anglers to have a better success rate,” Lorenzen says. “The structures include things like brush piles, rock reefs, spawning beds, things of that nature.”
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa plans to create a national electric vehicle charging network

The Iowa Department of Public Transportation would like public input on a statewide infrastructure plan for electric vehicles. The DOT says funds were authorized to support the continued development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Iowa is developing plans to create...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Adds Thousands of Fish Structures to Lake Map Website

(Radio Iowa) Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.
IOWA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
PEORIA, IL
WHO 13

Rain chances and more heat are ahead for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain showers will return to the state by Thursday evening with scattered rain and isolated storms expected overnight. Thursday and Friday Our next warm front will be sliding east this evening bringing chances for rain with it. Most of the rain showers will arrive by the late Thursday evening, but a […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Badgers Are Tough

Badgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as Ohio, but the core of their range is the Great Plains States like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Like the beaver, badgers are one of nature’s engineers. I consider them like a bulldozer or backhoe. They can move a lot of soil quickly!
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy