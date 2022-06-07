Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot Early season heat wave for the Mid-South Summertime heat will come to the Mid-South a bit early this year as strong upper level high pressure builds into the region from Sunday into next week. This will push high temperatures well into the 90s. The heat combined with increasing humidity will result in dangerous conditions starting Sunday. Heat index values will likely climb above 105 degrees across much of the Mid-South Sunday into at least Monday. Hot and humid conditions will continue through next week. Early season heat means that the Mid-South is not yet acclimated to these uncomfortable conditions. That makes this heat wave more dangerous than usual. Be extra cautious when doing strenuous activities outside. Check on your elderly neighbors and look in the back seat to make sure it is empty. SJM

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO