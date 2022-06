The city of Seattle has settled with the father of the 19-year-old man killed near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) paying him $500,000. Horace Anderson, the father of Lorenzo Anderson, who was killed, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, saying that when the police left the East Precinct during the BLM protests in 2020, they were negligent in their duties of ensuring public safety, and responsible for the death of his son.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO