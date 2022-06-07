ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Die-Hards: Pitt Hosts Transfer Running Back from High-Level Program

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

With the news that Jordaan Bailey won't be joining Pitt,...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Georgia Sophomore Quarterback Judd Anderson Visiting Pitt This Weekend

For the second weekend of their prospects camp, Pitt will be getting a visit from talented prospect that already holds an offer from them. 2024 quarterback Judd Anderson from Gray, Georgia will take part in Pitt's prospect camp and then tour the facilities. Anderson (6'6″, 215) received his offer from Jonathan DiBiaso back on March 31 and also holds offers from Ole Miss and Toledo. This will be Anderson's second visit this year to Pitt as he traveled to Pittsburgh for the Blue/Gold Spring Game in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Football Finalist for 2023 4-Star DB Kaleb Cost; Decision Saturday

Last weekend, Pitt received commitments from two defensive backs from Georgia and are hoping to add another one on Saturday, as 2023 four-star cornerback Kaleb Cost from Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, Georgia will announce his college tomorrow and has listed Pitt as a finalist. Cost (6-foot, 180 pounds)...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

4-Star Cornerback Braeden Marshall Sets Decision Date; Pitt A Finalist

Pitt's gotten themselves in position for an elite defensive back. 2023 4-star cornerback Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Florida) will make his college decision on July 30th and Pitt is a finalist. Marshall tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will be deciding between these 6 schools: Pitt, Clemson, Wisconsin, North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 11

Update (11:06 AM)- **Pitt 2024 4-star DL commitment Jahsear Whittington and teammate 4-star CB Kenny Woseley have arrived in Pittsburgh from Philadelphia. They'll be attending Pitt's prospect camp. Update (8:59 AM)- Update (8:29 AM)- **Pitt camp visitor today- 2023 athlete Kylon Wilson from Farrell, Pennsylvania. 2024 quarterback Tyler...
PITTSBURGH, PA
