Die-Hards: Pitt Hosts Transfer Running Back from High-Level Program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. Christopher Young, 27, is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near the bar Finn McCools as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.As the victim was walking away, surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV appears to show Young firing shots and the victim...
