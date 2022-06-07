Die-Hards: Pitt Hosts Transfer Running Back from High-Level Program

For the second weekend of their prospects camp, Pitt will be getting a visit from talented prospect that already holds an offer from them. 2024 quarterback Judd Anderson from Gray, Georgia will take part in Pitt’s prospect camp and then tour the facilities. Anderson (6’6″, 215) received his offer from Jonathan DiBiaso back on March 31 and also holds offers from Ole Miss and Toledo. This will be Anderson’s second visit this year to Pitt as he traveled to Pittsburgh for the Blue/Gold Spring Game in April.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO