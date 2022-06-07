ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

‘Observing Fullerton’ Episode #14: Fullerton College Transfer Trends

By Adrian Meza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fourteenth episode of the “Observing Fullerton” podcast, host Urooj Naveed interviews Cecilia Arriaza, director of the Fullerton College Transfer Center, who has been at FC for 10 years. She...

The 562

Forty-Two Jackrabbits Sign Scholarships at Long Beach Poly Signing Day

At the beginning of last week’s Signing Day Celebration at Long Beach Poly, Jackrabbit boys’ athletic director Rob Shock took a moment to put things into context for the hundreds of parents, family, and friends gathered. “In all the years I’ve been at Poly as athletic director, 42...
spectrumnews1.com

UC Irvine sees surge in COVID-19 cases

IRVINE, Calif. — As the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, so has University of California, Irvine, which is also boasting a vaccination and booster rate of 98%. That’s as high as can be expected, many at the front of the coronavirus response believe. In recent days,...
IRVINE, CA
sunnews.org

Los Al Unified announces new principals

The Los Alamitos Unified School District this week announced new principals for two elementary schools, J. H. McGaugh and Hopkinson Elementary Schools. District administrators began a search following the sudden resignation of Dr. Issaic Gates at McGaugh and after Hopkinson Elementary principal Evelyn Garcia announced she would replace the retiring Erin Kominsky as principal at Oak Middle School.
NBC Los Angeles

State Okays USC Takeover of Methodist Hospital in Arcadia

Members of the Arcadia City Council Tuesday approved a lease that clears the way for USC Healthcare to take control of Methodist Hospital next month, which was one of the last large independent hospitals in Southern California. “On July 1, the only thing that happens is we’ll be wearing new...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Beloved Newport Beach teacher receives big show of support

A beloved Newport Beach teacher was learning just how much the school, students and parents care about her and believe she's so special after she announced she would not be finishing the school year due to a serious illness. Whether she's face first in a mound of whipped cream or passing out her own books to encourage Newport Beach students to read, teacher Elle Smith is a Mariners Elementary School legend. "Every family that has had her just idolizes her. They just can't believe all the work that she puts in each day. She's the last one her every day. I sometimes...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
ocsportszone.com

Six Orange County baseball players earn All-CIF Division 5 first team honors

Riley Kelly from Tustin, who has committed to pitch for UC Irvine, is among the OC players who earned All-CIF honors. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Burroughs High School junior Nick Forrest was named the CIF Division 5 player of the year and Coach Matt Magallon of Burroughs was named coach of the year.
dailytitan.com

Orange County teen becomes primary write-in candidate

It’s the morning of the 2022 California primary elections and Leon Sit is nervous. The 19-year-old from North Tustin has a lot riding as he not only prepares for a final exam, but waits to find out if he will become an official candidate for California’s State Assembly in the 59th District.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon to close

A longtime staple of the Los Angeles community will close its doors next year, citing escalating costs to operate. The Farmer John meatpacking plant, located in Vernon for more than 90 years, is expected to cease all operations in the early part of 2023 as the parent company, Smithfield Foods, Inc., plans to move most of their business located on the West Coast to different regions."Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," a statement released early Friday morning said. They said that customers on the West Coast would still receive services and product from...
VERNON, CA
KTLA

Coyotes cause concern in Claremont neighborhood

A pack of coyotes are causing concern in a Claremont neighborhood lately. Resident Lucio Rivera says the coyotes run up a wall and into his backyard each time he brings any of his four small dogs outside. “We pay attention and we’re very mindful of our dogs,” Rivera said. “We don’t leave them alone, not […]
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa claims 2 of California's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Most Michelin starred restaurants are special occasion kinds of visits: engagements, promotions or milestone birthday celebrations. But two Costa Mesa restaurants have made a recent list, curated by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, that may make the cut for more casual visits. The magazine dug...
COSTA MESA, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s “Gangsta Gardener” Transformed His South Central Swimming Pool Into An Urban Eden

Deep in the barren concrete landscape of South Central L.A., hidden amongst the barrage of corporate signage, is Ron Finley’s verdant playground. Where most would see a swimming pool to fill with a limited precious resource, L.A.’s “gangsta gardener” saw fertile land. And he turned it into a cornucopia, one that provided enough sustenance to ensure he only needed to step foot in a supermarket once during the lockdown.
GARDENING

