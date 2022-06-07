ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, IL

One dead in UTV accident

 3 days ago

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and overturned several times. The driver and the 10 year old were ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. The 10 year old was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and the seven year old was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available.

