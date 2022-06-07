Here’s the Food and Drink Lineup for Outside Lands 2022

If the summer of 2021 was all about tinned fish as “hot girl food,” the summer of 2022 is shaping up to position tinned fish as “hot girl clothes.”. What might have felt like a one-off when Rachel Antonoff announced her newest collection — which includes a shift dress patterned with caviar tins and spoons, and a breezy athleisure set stamped with sardines — is proving to be a whole summer mood. At Lisa Says Gah, the fashion brand synonymous with the current “cool girl maximalism” as the Cut writes, the new “Italian summer” collection is adorned with an illustrated print featuring tomatoes, lemons, and wine, but also oysters, fish, and canned sardines that say “gah” on their label. For its part, the fashion brand Clare V. sells a t-shirt with a street art-inspired drawing of a sardine that states “Liberez les Sardines,” or “free the sardines.” Clearly, we aren’t just eating tinned fish, but wearing it too.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO