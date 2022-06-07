ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the Food and Drink Lineup for Outside Lands 2022

By Dianne de Guzman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside Lands is back at Golden Gate Park for three packed days of music, food, and drinks running Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. Although the costume aspect from last year’s Outside Lands during Halloween weekend will be missed, this year the festival is upping its food game with more...

Eater

Southern Restaurant Yonder Will Close in June, Reopening as Hissyfit

In July, Portlanders will open a glass door on Northeast 42nd and enter a pink-and-green restaurant space filled with plants, Grimes playing on the speakers. They’ll sit down to meals of nettle gnocchi with green garlic and brown butter, pot roast with stone-ground grits, and koji-cured pork chop schnitzel. Nonalcoholic drinks will land in glassware next to cocktails, as dining room manager Eric Pavey talks through wine options or walks new parties to their tables.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Sea Wolf Bakers’ Highly Anticipated Bagel Shop Arrives in Montlake

Sea Wolf Bakers’ highly anticipated bagel shop, Oxbow, is now open in Montlake, serving bagels, pastries, espresso, and beer and wine to-go in a space next to Italian restaurant Cafe Lago. The brothers who own the enterprise, Jesse and Kit Schumann, opened the shop on May 25 to delve into baked goods they didn’t have the space for at Sea Wolf Bakers, namely bagels, pizza, and different types of rye bread.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Luxe Cookie Company Is Opening a New Food Truck Near Shoal Creek

Fancy cookie shop Cookie Rich is adding a new storefront trailer with an expanded menu this month. The trailer will be parked in front of the current Cookie Rich location at 2201 North Lamar Boulevard in the West Campus neighborhood starting Saturday, June 25, and will be mobile for events.
FOOD & DRINKS
California State
Eater

LA’s Hottest New Filipino Restaurant Fries Up Pounds of Pork Belly on Melrose

The lineup starts early at Kuya Lord, the new Filipino pop-up turned restaurant on Melrose. The doors are now open five days a week, but before the lock tumbler turns there are fans and Melrose Hill neighbors queueing on the sidewalk, peeking in to watch Maynard Llera and his team. They’ve come, most of them at least, for a taste of Llera’s lechon kawali, crispy-edged pork served over noodles, or as a standalone side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Ventura’s Caribbean Haven Is a Jerk Chicken Force to Be Reckoned With

It’s not that Hutton John is imposing, or larger-than-life, or anything like that. He’s calm, almost whispering at times, but listening to him offers a sense of assurance — both in him and his vision for his restaurant Caribbean Haven. He’s sure, for example, that his strip mall establishment is Ventura’s best restaurant, and that’s only possible because of who John is. His Guyanese family, his years as a seed scientist overseeing laboratories across America, and his absolute belief that the best Caribbean food you can find now is not in Los Angeles — it’s an hour north.
VENTURA, CA
Eater

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Acclaimed Chef Set to Open Swanky New Hotel for Food-Obsessed Guests in Healdsburg

If you’re looking for a culinary getaway in your own Bay Area backyard, chef Charlie Palmer is planning just the spot: Palmer teamed up with Four Seasons veteran Christopher Hunsberger to build a new hotel called Appellation in Healdsburg. Set to open in late 2023, it is the first of a small chain of hotels from Palmer and Hunsberger under the Appellation name; beyond the Healdsburg hotel announcement, a second hotel is planned to open in Sun Valley, Idaho in 2023, and a third in Pacific Grove in 2024.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Eater

The Look of the Summer Is Seafood Kitsch

If the summer of 2021 was all about tinned fish as “hot girl food,” the summer of 2022 is shaping up to position tinned fish as “hot girl clothes.”. What might have felt like a one-off when Rachel Antonoff announced her newest collection — which includes a shift dress patterned with caviar tins and spoons, and a breezy athleisure set stamped with sardines — is proving to be a whole summer mood. At Lisa Says Gah, the fashion brand synonymous with the current “cool girl maximalism” as the Cut writes, the new “Italian summer” collection is adorned with an illustrated print featuring tomatoes, lemons, and wine, but also oysters, fish, and canned sardines that say “gah” on their label. For its part, the fashion brand Clare V. sells a t-shirt with a street art-inspired drawing of a sardine that states “Liberez les Sardines,” or “free the sardines.” Clearly, we aren’t just eating tinned fish, but wearing it too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eater

Trust Restaurant Group Reveals Butcher Shop and Deli in North County

Now servicing North County, where it opens Thursday, June 9 at the Beacon La Costa, the Wise Ox enables customers to bring home premium meats and other speciality ingredients which are regularly featured on the menus at Trust Restaurant Group establishments. The Wise Ox launched in 2020, when chef and...
CARLSBAD, CA
Eater

Inside Bar Ivy, Clarendon’s New West Coast-Styled Hangout

The team behind D.C. hotspots Tiger Fork, Hi-Lawn, and Calico brings chic West Coast vibes to Arlington with the anticipated arrival of Bar Ivy. Two years in the making, Blagden Hospitality Group’s new modern American endeavor opens Friday, June 10, in the center of Clarendon (3033 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Va.).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Eater

Chinatown Sushi Stalwart Sei Resurfaces in an Unlikely Place

During its 12-year run in the heart of Chinatown, Sei was widely considered one of the top sushi and sashimi spots in town. But a lease dispute caused the glowing white mainstay to suddenly closed in 2019, with a departing sign on its 7th Street NW door signaling “something new and special,” in the future.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Buzzy Food Cart Mid City Smash Burger Expands to Bend

Sandwich shop Sammich and the food cart Mid City Smash Burger have announced plans to expand to Lebanon and Bend, respectively, while keeping their Portland locations open. Originally called Pastrami Zombie, the cart location of Melissa McMillan’s Chicago Italian sandwich sensation vacated its home at the Flying Tortoise Pod at the end of May, according to the Oregonian’s Michael Russell. McMillan’s original intention was to move to Corvallis, but those plans were thwarted due to her truck exceeding the length allowed by city code. The Sammich Food Truck will instead open at the Landing pod at Lebanon’s Tallman Brewing on June 23. The daily also reports that Mid City Smash Burger, the publication’s 2021 winner of “Portland’s best smash burger,” will open a cart next to Boneyard Beer in Bend. The location will open on June 22, with a grand opening celebration planned for June 25.
BEND, OR
Eater

Phoenix’s Famous Pizzeria Bianco Opens in Downtown LA for Lunch Next Week

Chris Bianco is preparing to open his first official Pizzeria Bianco outside of the Phoenix area next week at ROW DTLA, debuting with New York City-style slices and whole pies initially during lunch hours before doing the complete wood-fired modern Neapolitan pizza about a month later for dinner. The opening comes years after Bianco teased a version of his iconic pizzeria in Los Angeles. When he opened Tartine/Bianco in the next building over at ROW DTLA, Bianco included a version of “flatbreads” but never a complete vision of his famous blistered pizza. He also opened Alameda Supper Club before the entire Tartine Manufactory closed just a year later.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

New Pan-African Restaurant and Social Club Will Open in Southwark This Summer

Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa’s debut London restaurant, the pan-African Tatale will open on Thursday 14 July, he has confirmed. The restaurant takes its name from the plantain pancake, tatale, described by Brenya-Mensa as the “quintessential Ghanaian dish,” who believes that wherever you are in the world, plantain is synonymous with the Black Experience. “This idea of universality and heritage has become the backbone of Brenya-Mensa’s concept, and ultimately the menu.”
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Lower East Side Cocktail Destination Attaboy Named Best Bar in North America

Earlier this week, Attaboy, the Lower East Side spot known for its destination-worthy cocktails and speakeasy format, was crowned the top bar in North America, according to controversial awards machine World’s 50 Best. The award marks the esteemed bar’s 10-year anniversary — it first opened on Eldridge street in 2012, in the former home of legendary cocktail bar Milk and Honey. Attaboy is one of 10 other NYC bars that made the cut for the 50 Best list: among them include the Japanese-leaning Katana Kitten (#4), chicken sandwich and cocktail spot Double Chicken Please (#17), and the sky-high Overstory (#27).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A Restaurant Known for Scraped, Melty Raclette Cheese Is Done — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Asheville Chocolate Shop French Broad Chocolate Is Headed to Ponce City Market

Wildly popular Asheville chocolate shop French Broad Chocolate is headed to Atlanta this fall, when a new location opens in the central food hall at Ponce City Market. Located on the first floor between LaRayia’s Bodega and Five Daughters Bakery, the shop takes over the former Batter Cookie Dough space and includes a retail section for purchasing chocolate gift sets and the company’s other chocolate sundries. The Ponce City Market location will also serve French Broad’s handcrafted chocolates and bonbons, baked goods, and sipping chocolate.
ASHEVILLE, NC

