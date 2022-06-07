ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County Commissioners vote to approve $9.1 million dollar purchase of new building

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of a 112,000 square foot office building in East Tulsa for $9.1 million dollars.

The building will become the future home of the Tulsa County Election Board.

There is a 120-day “due diligence” period before the agreement becomes final.

County Commissioner Stan Sallee says the purchase of the building at 12000 East Skelly Drive will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Election Board has been looking for a new home for months, after a former plan to purchase the old Macy’s Department store at Promenade Mall nine months ago didn’t work out.

The new site, which is currently home to Video Gaming Technologies, sits on 22 acres of land and has more than 360 parking spots with room to grow.

The Tulsa County Election Board will continue to operate at their location at 555 North Denver Avenue through the current election cycle.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman issued a statement regarding the potential move:

“We are delighted at the prospect of being able to operate out of a larger more secure facility for the benefit and safety of our Tulsa County voters and Election Board staff. The safety and security of elections is our number one priority. Additionally we are grateful to the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners for meeting this need and giving us a long-awaited solution to a very urgent need for more operational space.”

