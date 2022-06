MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has announced that he is resigning this month to take a position with the online gaming company Roblox. Donovan, a Democrat, was first elected attorney general in 2016. He previously served as the state’s attorney in Chittenden County. He says it's been “an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Vermont for nearly the last 16 years as an elected official." He will become director of public policy and U.S. state strategies for Roblox, a company based in San Mateo, California. He will remain in Vermont and his resignation is effective on June 20.

