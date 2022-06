– Arlo Guthrie (who rode a Triumph) from “The Motorcycle Song”. Yes, I’m still waxing eloquent about my ’69 Triumph Daytona. Settle down. It was the summer of either 1976 or ’77, I’m really not sure. I went to college in the early ’70s. so I may have mislaid a synapse or two. Either way, it was my first motorcycle, a classic English machine, not a small-bore rice burner, and I was over the moon. When I wasn’t riding it around the Lansing area, I was sitting next to it with a beer in my hand, staring at it. This was an activity my friends and I referred to as “playing motorcycle.”

