Bear breaks into car for discarded McDonald's bag in New Hampshire

June 7 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire shared video of a bear that broke into a car "to help himself to a discarded McDonald's food bag."

The Jackson Police Department said in a Facebook post that the bear broke into a car in the parking lot of Yesterday's Restaurant in Jackson.

"This brazen bruin decided to help himself to a discarded McDonald's food bag inside a car," the post said.

Police said the incident should serve as a reminder to keep windows up, doors locked and cars "clear of snacks."