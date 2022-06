Everyone is invited to a ceremony to honor War of 1812 Veteran Col. Rezin Redman on Saturday, June 11th at 408 Crane Hill in Lomax starting at 10am. In June 1837. Redman is said to have built the first frame house in what would become Burlington, Iowa. He was laid to rest in Freeland Cemetery, a sectioned off grave yard adjacent to Crane Cemetery which is located on the Bluffs east of the Mississippi River and just off Illinois Route 96 east of Lomax.

LOMAX, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO