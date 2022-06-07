ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia man declared fugitive after failing to appear for Capitol riot hearings

WUSA9
WUSA9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged he was one of the first people to enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was officially declared a fugitive Tuesday, according to a new filing in D.C. District Court. In a filing reassigning his case to the court’s scheduling...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Travel + Leisure

A New High-speed Train Will Soon Connect Virginia and North Carolina

A new high-speed rail line between neighbors North Carolina and Virginia is in the works — to the tune of nearly $58 million. The new project, which is being funded as part of a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant, will conduct surveys and "complete preliminary engineering" work to improve the section between Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond, VA., according to North Carolina Rep. David Price, the chairman of the Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee. A grade separation will also be constructed on the S-Line in Wake Forest, N.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Washington Examiner

New lawsuit alleges a Virginia school district is promoting gender fluidity and hiding it from parents

Some school districts are hiding vital information from parents about their children. A group of parents and teachers are suing the Harrisonburg City Public School Board in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Per a new 2021-2022 school district policy, following a mandate by the Virginia Department of Education , the school district implemented the "Gender Transition Action Plans." This states that upon a student's request, staff must refer to the student with their preferred pronouns . The policy also prohibits teachers and staff from sharing information with parents about their child's request and suggests students' families will only be involved where it is deemed "appropriate."
HARRISONBURG, VA
TheDailyBeast

Madison Cawthorn Is Accused of Yet Another Conflict-of-Interest Violation

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the controversial (and outgoing) Republican from North Carolina, appears to have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law after reporting between $290,000 and $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades on Wednesday morning, Business Insider reported. According to the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, members of Congress must report financial transactions of more than $1,000 within 45 days. Cawthorn waited almost six months after he bought and sold currency like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ coin. Cawthorn is already under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics for potential insider-trading violations related to the Let’s Go Brandon coin, and for allegedly having an improper relationship with a staffer. Business Insider reported in May that Cawthorn had waited too long to disclose another slew of crypto trades. At most, Cawthorn could receive a $200 fine, which the House Committee on Ethics could waive. His office didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
DOPE Quick Reads

June 12, 1967: What is Loving Day? Loving v. Virginia, the Case That Lifted the Ban Against Interracial Marriage

Loving v. Virginia is a landmark Supreme Court case that forever redefined marriage in the United States by legalizing interracial marriage in the United States. A unanimous vote by the Supreme Court on June 12th, 1967, lifted the ban against interracial marriage in V.A. The ruling quickly spread to 16 other states with similar laws at the time. [i]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Fbi#Prison#General Court
UPI News

March for Our Lives protest against gun violence takes place in D.C.

June 11 (UPI) -- Thousands are expected to rally Saturday in a March for Our Lives protest against gun violence in Washington, D.C., and other locations across the country. The protest is scheduled to begin at noon near the Washington Monument and over 50,000 are expected to attend, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy