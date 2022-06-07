Virginia man declared fugitive after failing to appear for Capitol riot hearings

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the controversial (and outgoing) Republican from North Carolina, appears to have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law after reporting between $290,000 and $950,000 in cryptocurrency trades on Wednesday morning, Business Insider reported. According to the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, members of Congress must report financial transactions of more than $1,000 within 45 days. Cawthorn waited almost six months after he bought and sold currency like ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ coin. Cawthorn is already under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics for potential insider-trading violations related to the Let’s Go Brandon coin, and for allegedly having an improper relationship with a staffer. Business Insider reported in May that Cawthorn had waited too long to disclose another slew of crypto trades. At most, Cawthorn could receive a $200 fine, which the House Committee on Ethics could waive. His office didn’t respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO