New Richmond, WI

State track title first for New Richmond boys in 36 years

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

New Richmond junior Ethan Turbeville heard just one word after taking the baton from senior teammate Brock Unger for the anchor leg in the boys' Division 1 4x100 meter relay finals at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse. "I heard him yell 'Go!" Turbeville...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Hudson Star-Observer

St. Croix Central’s Merth makes most of opportunity at state

St. Croix Central sophomore Payton Merth thought her season was over after she finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles at the Division 2 track and field sectional in Rice Lake May 26. But she was given new life when she found out she had earned a spot at state as an extra qualifier.
RICE LAKE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Grace Guldan

Grace Marie Guldan, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away June 8, 2022 at Our House Senior Living-River Falls Memory Care in River Falls, Wisconsin. Grace was born on May 28, 1936 in Connor, ME to Peter and Donalda (Morin) Gardner. Grace and her many siblings grew up and attended school in Caribou, ME. After high school she earned a teaching degree from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. Later in life, she would eventually earn a Master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Grace moved to live near her sister Pearl in South Milwaukee, where she met the love of her life at a catholic dance, John Guldan. The couple were married on November 26, 1966, and their union was blessed with two children, Peter and Pamela. The family eventually made their home in Hudson where Grace taught her children to be kind, gracious and selfless and worked as a teacher at St. Patrick’s School for many years. Grace and John also had a charitable spirit by welcoming into their home over 40 people including foster students, foreign exchange students and young adults. She and John owned and operated the Rainbow Shop, which was a Christian Bookstore in Hudson, and Grace also worked as a realtor. She returned to teaching and became a beloved substitute teacher in Hudson where she mostly taught middle school and junior high.
HUDSON, WI
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Esther Christine Oesleby

Esther Christine Oesleby was born in Madison, Wisconsin on June 15, 1948 to Rev. Nils Oesleby and Katherine (Olson) Oesleby, the third of four children. She was baptized in infancy by her father at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Madison and was confirmed in her faith also by her father at Pinehurst Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Esther graduated from Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, Minnesota in 1967 and from Bethany Lutheran Junior College in 1969, and later attended UW Eau Claire. In 1990 she moved with her mother to Hudson, Wisconsin to be closer to her sister Ruth. Esther later moved to nearby New Richmond, Wisconsin where she lived the rest of her life.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson team takes first place in global final

Hudson has a stellar reputation for sending teams to the Destination Imagination Global Final tournament. This year was no different. Seven teams went to Kansas City on May 21-24,and one team came back with a first place title. Willow River Elementary eighth graders Keira Thoreson, Elliot Fox, Greta Sundberg, Claire...
HUDSON, WI
mprnews.org

Minnesota meteorologist wins a third time on 'Jeopardy!'

A Minnesota meteorologist won his third consecutive appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the long-running trivia game show. Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Harold Pruitt

Harold “Hal” W. Pruitt, age 87 of rural River Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at Hammond Health Care Services. He was born on October 10, 1934, to Charles and Lillie (Hall) Pruitt in North Fork, AR. The family would later move to Cheraw, CO, where he would graduate from high school as his class valedictorian. Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force as a Flight Traffic Payload Specialist. During a stopover on Wake Island, he changed his specialty to Flight Steward as a Noncommissioned Officer while serving in the Pacific. While stationed at McGuire, AFB, NJ, he met Air Force Stewardess, Dorothy Dopkins. They flew together throughout Europe and the Atlantic Theater. They were united in marriage on August 15, 1959. In early 1962, the two would later be reassigned to Scott, AFB, in Illinois, for a short period before moving their family to Wisconsin to take over the family farm east of River Falls. Here they raised their family. After more than a decade of military service, he was honorably discharged on October 21, 1963. Along with farming, he was briefly employed with Erickson Refrigeration and then joined 3M Chemolite in Cottage Grove. After 8 years at 3M, he would join UWRF as a custodian and would later transfer to the Mann Valley Lab Farm as a herdsman until his retirement in 1998. He was very much the farmer raising beef cattle (sprinkled with Arabian horses) and crops. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he would also do custom chopping for area farmers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents Charles and Lillie Pruitt; infant brother; father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Barbara Dopkins; sister and brother-in-law, Montine and Roger Wadleigh (Cheraw, CO); in-laws, Ron and Muriel Mercord (Prescott), Dale Eggers (Sedona, AZ), Bill Moran (Gypsum, CO), and Janice Dopkins (Madisonville, TN). He is survived by his four children, Dana Pruitt, Shari (Thad) Hague, Kevin Pruitt (Hubbard, OR), and Pam (Tom) Feyereisen of Hudson; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Minneapolis VAMC, Hammond Health Services, and Adoray Hospice for their care and support and Bakken-Young for their assistance and guidance for handling arrangements. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 19, 2022, at the American Legion Post 121 in River Falls, WI, from 11:00 -5:00 p.m., with military honors beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Legion Post 121, 701 N Main St, River Falls, WI 54022. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Ronald “Ron” Rimer

Ronald Aurthur Rimer, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital. Ron and his twin brother Jim were born on October 1, 1932 to parents Charles and Helen (Marose) Rimer. He grew up on the family farm in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he married the love of his life Mayelva Daniels, and two were blessed with a daughter and a son. He worked with the railroad for many years, as well as at St. Croix Storage and Transfer, Jones Chemical, Valley Cartage, and before his retirement, Bettendorf Transfer.
River Falls Journal

River Falls Police Department hires four new patrol officers

RIVER FALLS – The River Falls Police Department welcomed four new patrol officers to the force on May 20. Allison Libor, Adam Amaro, Paige Harlow and Colin Fluno are the newest members of the RFPD. River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said the hiring of the new officers comes...
RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
River Falls Journal

Governor Evers approves resurfacing project in River Falls

RIVER FALLS – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently approved a resurfacing project for Highway 29 and 35. The project will begin on June 14 with work including modifying Emory Circle intersection and South Wasson Lane roundabout. Project Plans. Remove a portion of the existing asphalt pavement and place new...
RIVER FALLS, WI
Bring Me The News

20-year-old Mounds View motorcyclist killed in crash in the south metro

A 20-year-old Mounds View man died in a crash in the southern Twin Cities metro area on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Quinn Jeffrey Milles was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on Highway 13 in Savage at about 1:30 p.m. when he collided with a Toyota Avalon car that was being driven southbound on the highway by an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman.
B105

Daredevil Squirrel Caused 4,000 Households To Lose Power In Minnesota

Some people woke up with no power over the weekend in Minnesota, all thanks to a curious squirrel that couldn't help themselves. The incident happened in Prior Lake, Minnesota according to the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative. The MVEC posted an update to their page about the outage. It happened around 7am, luckily it only took an hour to fix.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign. The Scarlets play Monitcello in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Bricelyn company takes customers from farm to fashion. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lis'n offers...
MANKATO, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska students asked not to decorate grad caps

Chaska High School sent out an email on April 11 telling seniors, “please do not decorate or write” on their graduation caps. In response, senior Zoe Cutler set up a petition on Memorial Day to ask that students be allowed to decorate their caps for the June 10 graduation.
CHASKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Sunrise Township

SUNRISE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near the border with Wisconsin Thursday morning. The patrol gave few details about the crash, but said it occurred at Highway 95 and Sunrise Road in Sunrise Township. “Expect delays and find an alternative route,” a state patrol spokesperson said.
ROCHESTER, MN

