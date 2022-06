It’s safe to say that the 2022 offseason is going to be a big one for the Boston Bruins. There are so many “what if’s’’ surrounding the organization on so many fronts. What do they do with their own free agents? How do they build the roster for the 2022-23 season? How active are they going to be on the trade market and free agency, all while not having their first-round pick in July’s Entry Draft? Will they rebuild? I don’t believe (although they should) they will go that route, unless their hand is forced by some players off-season decisions.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO