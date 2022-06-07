ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

City Council At Large

Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSbI0_0g3P1vsR00

Mary Waters began her early life in the cotton fields of Alabama, then relocated and attended Detroit Northern High School. She also earned her accounting certification from the Detroit Business Institute, prior to her obtaining a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan. She has worked tirelessly in an around the City of Detroit, serving as an Instructor for the Wayne County Community College District, Ombudsman for the Wayne County Prosecutors office, and in corporate communications for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

For decades, Mary Waters has considered it an honor to serve the community. She has continually fought for Detroit and its citizens. She served 3 terms in the Michigan House of Representatives (2001 to 2006) and was the first African American female Democratic Minority Floor Leader. Waters has been as activist with the AFT, DFT, and UAW, as well as a former vice chair of the Detroit Charter Revision Commission.

During her time with the Michigan House of Representatives, she wasn’t just talk, but action. Some of the notable legislation she helped pass include the foundations of the expungement laws you see today, House Bills 5393 and 4327. She tirelessly directed federal dollars into the City of Detroit, and left a legacy of integrity, honesty, and hard work behind.

At the council table, Waters will approach each decision she makes by asking how it will help children, single mothers, seniors, and veterans. She hears the cries of the community, campaigning for affordable housing, job training, and increased governmental transparency.

In her personal life, the former State Representative is a breast cancer survivor, and her brush with breast cancer is a remarkable testament to the fact that early detection saves lives. Because of her experience, she was inspired to found the Sisters Network, an organization dedicated supporting women going through breast cancer treatments that is very active throughout the Detroit Area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Alabama State
County
Wayne County, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Affordable Housing#Politics Local#Blue Cross Blue Shield#African American#Democratic#Dft#Uaw#House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

152
Followers
435
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit, Michigan

Comments / 0

Community Policy