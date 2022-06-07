Penfield Business Chamber celebrates 30 years with Penfest
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Find family-friendly fun in Penfield this Friday, June 10, as the Penfield Business Chamber (PBC) celebrates 30 years.
Penfest — the annual festival put on by PBC — will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dolomite Lodge at 1628 Jackson Road.
While the focus is on the more than 50 local businesses tabling, the free event will also feature a KidZone with interactive activities from a variety of local and regional businesses and non-profits.
There will be music provided by Bach to Rock, a music education school.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be programming celebrating the 30th anniversary of PBC, featuring a few speakers and a cake cutting.
