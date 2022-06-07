ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penfield, NY

Penfield Business Chamber celebrates 30 years with Penfest

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkMfa_0g3P1rLX00

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Find family-friendly fun in Penfield this Friday, June 10, as the Penfield Business Chamber (PBC) celebrates 30 years.

Penfest — the annual festival put on by PBC — will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dolomite Lodge at 1628 Jackson Road.

While the focus is on the more than 50 local businesses tabling, the free event will also feature a KidZone with interactive activities from a variety of local and regional businesses and non-profits.

There will be music provided by Bach to Rock, a music education school.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be programming celebrating the 30th anniversary of PBC, featuring a few speakers and a cake cutting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penfield, NY
Penfield, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Pbc#The Dolomite Lodge#Kidzone#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Brandon

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — It's time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Brandon, a 2 ½-year-old mixed breed dog who would love nothing more than to find a home to call his own. Besides his regal looks, Brandon has the heart of a leader. He loves his close friends and is certainly a prince.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Guide To 2022 Pride in Rochester NY

Each year, Pride celebrates the accomplishments and history of the LGBTQ+ community. Produced by Trillium Health, Rochester Pride is one of New York State's largest pride festivals north of New York City. This year, as always, Rochester Pride encourages the community to be true to themselves, find inspiration from icons in the LGBTQ+ community and utilize every color of the spectrum to highlight individuality and diversity.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

What’s Good: Conehead, pilot’s 95th birthday, LGBTQ officers

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights Conehead’s birthday, an extension of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters program, and the VOC […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy