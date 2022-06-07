Southern Maryland police briefs

Charles County

La Plata man, 49, charged with burglary of thrift store

Michael Wayne Thorne, 49, of La Plata was charged with felony second-degree burglary and three misdemeanors for malicious destruction of property below $1,000, theft of $100 to under $1,500 and making false statements to officers.

In the early morning of May 30, La Plata Police Department officers were called to a thrift store in the 6200 block of Crain Highway for a report of an intrusion alarm. Officers found the glass door was broken, and later found on surveillance video that a suspect, later identified as Thorne, allegedly stole several items from the jewelry showcase.

Officers canvassed the area and located Thorne at a nearby gas station and made contact with him. He allegedly admitted to the robbery during interrogation.

Officers allegedly recovered four jewelry boxes containing three rings and a necklace that belonged to the store. They also allegedly recovered a gold bracelet from Thorne.

The total value of the jewelry taken was $300, according to charging documents.

Thorne was released on May 30 on $1,000 bond.

Waldorf man, 31, charged with child abuse

Alfred Eugene Smith, 31, of Waldorf was charged on June 3 with felony second-degree child abuse and misdemeanor second-degree assault for an alleged assault that took place in September 2021.

According to charging documents, a 6-year-old girl was visiting him at a residence in the 5300 block of Halibut Place in Waldorf during the weekend of Sept. 10 through 12 last year. When she returned, the girl told her grandmother that Smith allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Charging documents state the girl told deputies in a Sept. 17, 2021, interview that she struck Smith in the stomach in response to the unwanted touching, and he responded by allegedly striking her in the face. Deputies visibly identified an injury below the girl’s right eye.

Charging documents state the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and the case is under review for possible other charges. A summons was issued for Smith on June 3 and he is expected in court on July 18.

Waldorf man arrested for firearms possession

Lamont Lee Lindsey Sr., 31, of Waldorf was arrested on June 4 and charged with felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and six firearms-related misdemeanors.

That evening, Charles sheriff’s deputies observed a white Porsche with an expired registration. A traffic stop was initiated and when deputies made contact with Lindsey, they observed he was very nervous, according to charging documents.

Deputies allegedly detected the smell of marijuana and began a search of the vehicle.

Documents state a 10 mm Glock 29 handgun was located in the trunk, while a small amount or marijuana was found on his person.

Lindsey does not have a handgun permit and is disqualified from carrying a firearm due to a previous robbery offense, according to police.

He is being held without bond and is due in court July 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Nanjemoy man arrested for disarming officer

Depaul Carroll, 49, of Nanjemoy was arrested and charged with felony disarming a law officer and two misdemeanors for fourth-degree burglary and theft of $100 to under $1,500.

On June 4, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to Riverside Road in Indian Head for a reported theft. They made contact with a woman who alleged Carroll broke her fence panel and attempted to steal her dog, a Yorkie.

According to documents, the value of the dog and the damage to the fence totaled $1,400.

After the investigation was complete, deputies told Carroll to leave the scene, but he allegedly refused to leave. Carroll allegedly followed the deputy to his vehicle and reached for the deputy’s sidearm, but the deputy managed to wrestle him to the ground and detain him.

Carroll was held without bond on June 5 and was released on his own recognizance on June 6. He is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on July 6.

DARRYL KINSEY JR.

St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown man sentenced for sex abuse of minor

Henry Michael Schnitker, 19, of Leonardtown was sentenced on May 18 to 18 years with all time suspended except for 405 days served in jail for felony sex abuse of a minor from household/family.

Schnitker was held without bond on May 3, 2021, the day he was indicted. He will be on supervised probation for five years.

Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis ordered that Schnitker have no contact with minors unless approved by a court. He was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim, the victim’s siblings or parents.

According to the indictment, Schnitker touched the genitalia of the victim and asked the victim to touch his genitalia. Schnitker was more than four years older than the victim, who was younger than 14.

Schnitker was originally charged with eight counts, but indicted for four. Another sex abuse charged was dismissed, along with two felony counts of third-degree sex offense, as part of a plea agreement.

Mechanicsville man and woman charged with intent to distribute drugs

Kyle Dylan Dishner, 29, and Larissa Grace Cataneo, 31, both of Mechanicsville, were arrested after a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, June 3. The couple had Maryland and New York driver’s licenses, respectively.

Each was charged with felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute and felony possession of a large amount of drugs, along with five misdemeanors.

The couple were stopped pursuant to a search warrant, according to a court document, which noted that Dishner was driving a red Dodge Durango and Cataneo was a passenger. A 4-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

Dishner allegedly said he traveled to Baltimore to purchase fentanyl to use and sell in St. Mary’s, according to the court document. Police found a black plastic bag with six sandwich bags in the vehicle that allegedly contained 296 clear capsules containing 127.6 grams of fentanyl.

Both were held without bond on June 3.

D.C. woman charged with felony theft of perfume

Brittnee Nicole Moore, 32, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 after she allegedly stole $7,564 in perfume or cologne from an Ulta Beauty in California on May 19. The brands included Gucci, Burberry, YSL, CH and GH.

According to a charging document, Moore and two men entered the store carrying an empty bag and fled in a BMW with the bottles. A store manager said she confronted a woman, who allegedly told her, “Get out of my way or I’m going to spray you.” The manager said she didn’t know what Moore was going to spray her with, although she may have been holding a perfume bottle.

Fairfax County Police contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and said they had a similar incident in Stafford, Va., on March 1 where $9,000 of products were stolen and a trio fled in a silver BMW, which was registered to Moore.

A summons for Moore was issued on May 31.

Man, 33, sentenced to six years for drug crime

Zachary Anthony Faxon, 33, of Lexington Park was sentenced on May 27 by Judge Michael J. Stamm to six years in the department of corrections and given credit for 268 days in jail for felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Faxon was held without bond on June 7, 2021, after he was indicted that day. According to the indictment, he possessed cocaine to distribute. Two charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, including possession of a large amount of drugs and possession of narcotic equipment.

CALEB M. SOPTELEAN

Calvert County

Drug indictments handed down in several cases

A Calvert County grand jury recently handed down three indictments on drug charges.

According to court documents filed by Deputy Adam Dymond of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25 he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Marvin Elton Carpenter, 40, of Washington, D.C., in the area of Route 2/4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. A passenger was identified as Rahman Shabazz, 56, of Bronx, N.Y.

A search of the vehicle yielded 2,248.5 grams (nearly five pounds) of suspected marijuana, which was packaged in bags. Police also seized a digital scale and several cell phones.

According to court records, Shabazz has at least five aliases and has previous convictions. Shabazz was issued a three-count indictment for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute and possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams. He posted bond on May 23.

Carpenter was indicted on similar drug charges and two traffic violations. He also posted bond and was released.

In an unrelated case, Robbie Lynn Parker, 49, of St. Leonard was served a five-count indictment stemming from a search and seizure warrant executed by the Calvert sheriff’s office special operations team on April 8 at her residence. According to Detective Nick Buckler, quantities of suspected oxycodone and alphrazolam were located and seized along with cell phones and cash.

Buckler wrote in court papers when Parker was asked if she knew why officers came to her house, she replied, “Drugs, I guess.”

Parker’s charges include four felonies alleging drug possession with intent to distribute drugs and narcotics and creating a common nuisance with the sale of drugs.

A summons was served on May 23 and authorities continue to hold Parker without bond. A pretrial conference on the charges is scheduled for June 27 in circuit court.

Charles man, 21, charged with fleeing from police

A 21-year-old Waldorf man was issued traffic citations for an incident that occurred May 27 in Solomons.

According to Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Branden DeLeon-Suero, while on patrol in Solomons he saw two dirt bikes and a four-wheeler traveling on Route 4 near the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. The vehicles began traveling north in the southbound lanes at high rates of speed. The four-wheeler struck a curb in the area of HG Trueman Road and Patuxent Point Parkway, and the deputy then confronted the operator, identified as Kamron Tyreeke Mackall.

DeLeon-Suero stated in charging papers Mackall “did not provide a reason for fleeing and was apologetic.”

As a precaution Mackall was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and later released. He was cited for attempting to elude police, reckless and negligent driving, driving in the wrong direction and driving an unregistered vehicle on a roadway. He was released on his own recognizance. A hearing on the case will be held in district court on July 19.

Possible ‘senior scam’ reported in Calvert

On June 1 an Owings woman reported a possible telephone scam to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. She also shared her story with Southern Maryland News.

The alleged scammer attempted to convince the woman her grandson was in trouble with the law, and that she needed to remove a large amount of cash from her bank account and send it to an address in care of a lawyer. When the woman finally asked the caller, “is this a scam?” the caller hung up the phone.

According to a sheriff’s office advisory on phone scams, “Scammers may try to tell you that a grandchild or someone close to you has been arrested and needs bail money. They will often try and direct you to buy a specific amount of gift cards, such as Google Play, Amazon or iTunes.”

The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens to always be on the alert for telemarketing scams and to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement. Never provide anyone with personal information such as bank account numbers, PIN numbers or Social Security numbers over the phone. For additional tips, go to fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes.

MARTY MADDEN