Verona, WI

Verona police establish safe exchange zone at City Hall

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

VERONA, Wis. — Verona residents now have a safe space for exchanges.

Police officials said they had noticed an increase in child custody and online purchase exchanges in the parking lot outside City Hall. In response, a portion of the lot that is well-monitored by cameras was designated as a Safe Exchange Zone. The zone is highly visible from the police department building.

According to police, residents said that the City Hall serves as a safe, secure and neutral location for exchanges and other interactions.

