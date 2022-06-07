ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, IL

Abingdon man killed in UTV accident, two juvenile passengers injured

 3 days ago
A single-vehicle UTV accident killed a 42-year-old Abingdon man on Monday, along with injuring two children, one seriously. A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police found...

