Hawaii State

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital...

