Local Girl Scouts this past weekend earned an award that demonstrates leadership, planning and other qualities by working together to spruce up a park in Morgan Hill. On June 4, Girl Scouts of Northern California Troop 61316 spent the day cleaning up and making repairs at Paradise Park, according to troop members and leaders. The revitalization project focused on removing graffiti from park benches, tables and garbage cans by applying fresh coats of paint; replacing a wood backstop and benches at the baseball diamond; and repairing a damaged plexiglass community board. The Troop also worked with the City of Morgan Hill to add an additional doggie bag dispenser and trash can in an effort to reduce trash within the park.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO