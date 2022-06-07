Most federal government bodies in Brazil fail to use AI efficiently

On June 9, Microsoft announced a number of Xbox Cloud Gaming features that are in the pipeline under the "What's Next for Gaming 2022" umbrella. As part of today's announcements, Microsoft will "soon" add more gaming integrations into its Edge browser. Microsoft will add a Gaming New Tab page, which will be a personalized gaming home page with news, game guides, live streams, game highlights, tournaments, and upcoming and newly released games. The page also will provide users with quick access to their recently played games and content. It also is adding a Games menu to give users quick access to free games like Microsoft Solitaire, Atari Asteroids, Microsoft Jewel and more. (I'm hoping and assuming these features will be easy to turn off, myself, as I like my browser clutter-free.)

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO